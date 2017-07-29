The struggle was real for these television news anchors.
After President Donald Trump’s new communications director Anthony Scaramucci went on a vulgar tirade against White House aides during a New Yorker interview this week, the anchors had the tricky task of covering what he said.
But given Scaramucci’s liberal dropping of F-bombs and his repeated use of genital slang, there was only so much they could say to their family audiences while attempting to convey what had gone down.
As this supercut created by VICE News shows, however, they gave it their best:
