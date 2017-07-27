The newly crowned White House communications director is the kiss-blowing gift that just keeps giving.

Less than one week into the job, Anthony Scaramucci has already offered the world some of the most poetic and bizarre quotes published in recent political history. (And that says a lot, considering the sitting president was once caught on a hot mic saying he could “grab [women] by the pussy.”)

Scaramucci called the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza on Wednesday, apparently wanting to find out who told Lizza about his dinner with President Donald Trump, former Fox News executive Bill Shine and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Lizza turned the conversation into an article published Thursday in the New Yorker, and Scaramucci’s unhinged, expletive-filled rant gave readers a glimpse into some serious White House staff infighting. It also included an unnecessary mental image of White House adviser Steve Bannon doing very strange things.

Inspired by the communication director’s colorful phone call, the “Daily Show” created several motivational posters to help perk you up any time you’re feeling lackluster.