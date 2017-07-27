Anthony Scaramucci Goes On Crass, Unhinged Rant Against Top White House Aides

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, used vulgar language while talking to a New Yorker reporter this week about White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The conversation with The New Yorker came after Ryan Lizza, a reporter for the publication, tweeted that he had learned from a source that President Donald Trump and Scaramucci would be dining with former Fox News host Bill Shine and Fox host Sean Hannity.

Scaramucci asked Lizza who had leaked the information and then threatened to fire the entire White House communications office.

“They’ll all be fired by me,” he said Wednesday, according to a New Yorker report published Thursday. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

He also called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Scaramucci previously said he and Priebus are like brothers who “rough each other up once in a while.” He also suggested during an interview with CNN on Thursday morning that Priebus was behind White House leaks.

While talking with Lizza, Scaramucci also attacked Bannon and accused him of acting in his own self-interest.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he told The New Yorker. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Scaramucci later addressed the interview on Twitter:

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

The communications director reportedly received approval from Trump to attack Priebus publicly, and the White House has said the president is content with competition among top aides.

Both Bannon and Priebus moved to block Scaramucci’s appointment as communications director.