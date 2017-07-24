Anthony Scaramucci Commented On Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Hair And Makeup On National TV

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci shared his thoughts on press briefings and the role he will play in the Trump administration with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning. He also took the time to comment on White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ hair and makeup regimen.
“For Sarah Huckabee, I want to do everything I can to make her better at that podium. I think she’s phenomenal there now. But like every athlete that is training for the Olympics, every day we have to make ourselves incrementally better,” Scaramucci said. “The only thing I ask Sarah — Sarah, if you’re watching, I loved the hair and makeup person we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”
Hmm.
Many who watched the clip online took notice of that last comment:
Scaramucci later claimed, via Twitter, that he wasn’t referring to Sanders’ looks, but talking about his own hair and makeup.
But as Jezebel pointed out, it certainly wasn’t Scaramucci who appeared to look differently last Friday.
Below is a photo of Sanders during a briefing on July 11:
Here’s one from July 19:
On Friday, July 21 ― the day Scaramucci referred to in conversation with Tapper ― Sanders looked significantly more done up.
Her hair was in soft waves rather than straight, and she wore more visible eyeliner, bronzer and lipstick:
If Sanders wants her hair and makeup to change, more power to her! After all, a person’s presentation is always something that is open for commentary when they take on a visible professional role. But as White House press secretary, what matters most is what Sanders says. And if this styling change is being ushered in because Scaramucci wants her to look closer to his idea of what a woman “should” look like, then ... SIGH. (It’s not as though Sanders was showing up on the podium looking unprofessional before her makeover.)
Sadly, it’s hard to even feign surprise that a president who once publicly rated famous women’s looks on a scale of 1 to 10 hired a man who believes that a woman’s job performance is tied up with her appearance.
