Anthony Scaramucci Commented On Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Hair And Makeup On National TV

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci shared his thoughts on press briefings and the role he will play in the Trump administration with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning. He also took the time to comment on White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ hair and makeup regimen.

“For Sarah Huckabee, I want to do everything I can to make her better at that podium. I think she’s phenomenal there now. But like every athlete that is training for the Olympics, every day we have to make ourselves incrementally better,” Scaramucci said. “The only thing I ask Sarah — Sarah, if you’re watching, I loved the hair and makeup person we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”

Hmm.

Many who watched the clip online took notice of that last comment:

Telling SHS to Keep the hair and makeup person. Good sexist advice — Shannon Anderson (@abbo2) July 23, 2017

Hair and makeup vs. truth and transparency? Really, that's what he chooses to make an issue out of?!! Another clown in the circus. pic.twitter.com/ZEDAJeb2Xd — Elvita (@__Elvita) July 23, 2017

Whoa. Daaaaamn. Shade for Sarah Huckster right out of the block. Commenting on her looks..gee where'd that come from? — dre nee (@MotownDR) July 23, 2017

Scaramucci later claimed, via Twitter, that he wasn’t referring to Sanders’ looks, but talking about his own hair and makeup.

For the record, I was referring to my hair and make up and the fact that I like the make up artist. I need all the help I can get! #humor — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 23, 2017

But as Jezebel pointed out, it certainly wasn’t Scaramucci who appeared to look differently last Friday.

Below is a photo of Sanders during a briefing on July 11:

Mark Wilson via Getty Images

Here’s one from July 19:

Mark Wilson via Getty Images

On Friday, July 21 ― the day Scaramucci referred to in conversation with Tapper ― Sanders looked significantly more done up.

Her hair was in soft waves rather than straight, and she wore more visible eyeliner, bronzer and lipstick:

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

If Sanders wants her hair and makeup to change, more power to her! After all, a person’s presentation is always something that is open for commentary when they take on a visible professional role. But as White House press secretary, what matters most is what Sanders says. And if this styling change is being ushered in because Scaramucci wants her to look closer to his idea of what a woman “should” look like, then ... SIGH. (It’s not as though Sanders was showing up on the podium looking unprofessional before her makeover.)