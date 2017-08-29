Looks Like Anthony Scaramucci Used 'Game Of Thrones' To Bash Trump

It seems The Mooch is finally learning art of subtly throwing shade.

On Sunday night, not long after the Season 7 finale of “Game of Thrones” aired, Anthony Scaramucci may have subtweeted President Donald Trump by posting a Jon Snow quote about the importance of honesty.

"When enough ppl make false promises words stop meaning anything and then there are no more answers only better and better lies" --Jon Snow — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 28, 2017

In the Season 7 finale of “Game of Thrones,” Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) attempted to strike a deal with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in which she offered up her troops in the war against the Night King as long as Jon Snow didn’t take sides in the Lannister/Targaryen war.

Instead of lying to Cersei and agreeing to her terms, Jon is forthright and rejects the offer, telling her that he has already bent a knee to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clake). This upsets Cersei and she rescinds her offer.

Jon’s move also dismays both Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys.

“Have you ever considered learning how to lie every now and then? Just a bit?” Tyrion asks, while Daenerys suggests Jon’s decision to be honest means her dragon Viserion died in vain.

Jon then makes a speech about the dangers of incessant lying, including the line that Scaramucci tweeted above.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos on “Game of Thrones,” recently told Variety that Harington delivered his speech with Trump on his mind. He told the outlet:

That speech that Jon Snow gave about the nature of lies and what’s been said, and what happens if we don’t stick to our word — we filmed that on exactly the day that a certain POTUS was elected and it had incredible resonance while we were filming it.

He continues:

The results had just been announced the morning we filmed that particular scene — that particular day of that scene with Mr. Kit Harington. We may have been rehearsing that scene. But that was the first time that Kit Harington had said those words on that platform in that scene. So it had a certain resonance, I’m sure you’ll understand.