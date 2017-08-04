Scaramucci Not Ready To Give Up The Attention Despite Saying He'd 'Go Dark'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci can’t seem to stay out of the media spotlight despite his promise to “go dark.”

The Mooch tweeted a cartoon Friday afternoon mocking his short tenure in the White House.

Earlier this week, Scaramucci had promised he’d do a live broadcast online Friday to address the American people. He later canceled that event, tweeting that he was “focusing on family” and his work.

No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 3, 2017

On Tuesday, Scaramucci told HuffPost he planned to “go dark” after a tumultuous two weeks that saw him getting hired and then fired from the White House communications team.

During that period, Scaramucci ripped other White House employees in an eyebrow-raising interview with The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, at one point calling former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic.” He also argued he’s not like chief strategist Steve Bannon because “I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

Scaramucci did say he would return to the spotlight at some point.