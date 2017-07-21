Here Are Some Things You Should Probably Know About Anthony Scaramucci

President Donald Trump shook up his beleaguered press team on Friday, appointing close ally and Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci to be his new White House communications director.

The move was reportedly what led White House press secretary Sean Spicer to resign, after just six months on the job.

But Spicer isn’t alone in his disapproval of Scaramucci. Spicer’s deputy, Sarah Hucakbee Sanders, as well as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon all reportedly opposed Scaramucci’s appointment, multiple outlets reported Friday. But the president’s daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, were supportive of the appointment, according to The New York Times.

So who is Anthony Scaramucci and why did Trump select him for the role?

The 53-year-old Harvard Law graduate is a former Goldman Sachs banker, a longtime Republican donor and a Trump campaign loyalist who was part of the president’s transition team.

Scaramucci was previously said to have been tapped for a different role in the administration, within the White House’s public liaison office. But that appointment was sidelined, in part, over potential ethical conflicts related to the sale, which had not yet been completed, of SkyBridge Capital, an asset-management business he founded, to a division of a Chinese conglomerate. Instead Scaramucci took a job as senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Scaramucci has also become a vocal defender of the president on cable news, but that wasn’t always the case.

In August 2015, before it was clear Trump would emerge as the Republican nominee for president and win the election, Scaramucci called Trump “another hack politician” during a Fox Business Network segment in which Trump criticized hedge fund managers.

Scaramucci called Trump’s criticisms “anti-American” and “very, very divisive.” He also predicted Trump would lose the election. “I’ll tell you who he’s going to be president of ― the Queens County bullies association. You’re an inherited money dude from Queens County, bring it. This sort of nonsense is going to cause him to eventually implode. Bashing the hedge fund community is right out of the Elizabeth Warren playbook. Are you a Democratic plant for Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren?”

When a panelist reacted to Scaramucci’s criticism, saying she didn’t like the way Trump talked about women, he agreed.

“I don’t like the way he talks about women, I don’t like the way he talks about our friend Megyn Kelly ... he’s got a big mouth,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci on Trump, Aug 2015: “a hack… anti-American… bullies association… don’t like the way he talks about women” https://t.co/s8BW4RPloK pic.twitter.com/fvEtTiW2Eo — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

He has also voiced opinions on policy that appear to run counter to those of the president. In 2013, Scaramuci called Mitt Romney a “true statesman” for saying that Russia was a legitimate threat to American interests. Trump has continued to support a warmer relationship with Russia, despite an ongoing investigation into allegations that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 election.

But more recently, Scaramucci has fallen into line with the president’s wild theories on various issues.

In 2016, Scaramucci tweeted, “The fact many people still believe [climate change] is a hoax is disheartening.” Although later that year he appeared to backtrack, saying “there are scientists that believe that [climate change] is not happening.” Though the vast majority of climate scientists insist climate change is real and caused by human activities, Trump and many other elected Republicans believe global warming is a “hoax.”

In February, during a wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers and day schools across the country, Trump floated an unfounded theory that the threats may have been committed “to make others look bad.” On that same day, Scaramucci insinuated in a tweet that Democrats may have been behind the threats.

And at a White House presser Friday, when asked about the president’s false claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election, Scaramucci said, “If the president says it ... my guess is there’s probably some level of truth to that.”

Scaramucci on Trump's debunked claim of 3-5 million illegal votes: “If the president says it … probably some level of truth” (there isn't) pic.twitter.com/vli5O8ZBN5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

Scaramucci also speaks about the president with a flair similar to how the president speaks about himself.

“He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met,” Scaramucci said Friday. “I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a top coat on, he’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them. He sinks three-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. The president’s a winner and what we’re going to do is we’re going to do a lot of winning.”