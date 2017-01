Anti-Abortion Governor Ironically Tweets About The Importance Of 'Choice'

MYTH: Abortion is dangerous.

Over 99.75 percent of abortions do not cause major medical problems. Less than one-quarter of 1 percent of abortions performed in the United States lead to major health complications, according to a 2014 study from the University of California, San Francisco, that tracked 55,000 women for six weeks after their abortions. The researchers note that this makes an abortion statistically about as risky as a colonoscopy. If that fact seems surprising, consider how American pop culture misrepresents the risks of abortion : Nine percent of film and television characters who have abortions die as a direct result of the procedure, according to another 2014 study from UCSF