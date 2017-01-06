Anti-Abortion Governor Ironically Tweets About The Importance Of 'Choice'

Kentucky’s anti-abortion rights governor Matt Bevin inadvertently made a case for abortion rights in a tweet on Wednesday night.
Bevin, who was tweeting his support for Kentucky’s proposed controversial “Right-to-Work” law, has a history of anti-choice sentiment. He has spent much of his two-year tenure as governor suing Planned Parenthood, and he could sign Kentucky’s 20-week abortion ban into law as early as this weekend now that the proposed bill has passed through the Senate.
His tweet, lauding “freedom of choice,” is certainly ironic considering how little choice he thinks women should have over their own reproductive health care ― and women on Twitter were quick to notice the irony.
His tweet was also perfectly timed. On Thursday afternoon, supporters of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU protested at the state Capitol in Frankfort, with some protestors holding a large printout of Gov. Bevin’s tweet right outside his office.
Peaceful assembly and freedom of choice? Looks pretty American to us.
H/T The Cut
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more