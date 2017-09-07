Anti-Aging For The Heart - A New Study's Outcomes Shows Positive Results

A study in California showed that when injecting rats with newborn rat stem cells, the aging hearts directly had an improvement in heart functioning.

This study supports that stem cells can be extremely helpful in restoring the heart against the effects of aging. The study has shed light on the buzz surrounding stem cell injections and how it helps with anti-aging. The premise is that as one ages, the heart becomes less elastic and cardiovascular functionally generally declines. When the rats with an aging heart received their injections from the newborn cells, diastolic functional overall improved.

Because stem cell injections are heavily researched and showing promising results in the lab and in studies, more and more are looking at ways to improve their current conditions. This shows a possible procedure that may be feasible for heart patients in the future.

In the meantime here are 5 ways you can improve your cardiovascular health today:

1) Increase your fiber intake.

2) Exercise.

3) Work on Stress Reduction.

4) Make regular appointments with a trusted health team.

5) Lifestyle Choices - Limit Alcohol, Quit Smoking.