Anxiety and Depression In The Black Community

Why don’t we talk about it?

New York Amsterdam News

In order to live, one must go through the ringer. It's a trade-off. Being human equals having the chance to live a good life, but also having to live out some challenges. But over the years, I have noticed that I have let some of those challenges dictate the way in which I live. I have always had a hard time addressing the hurt that I've experienced and I've seen how it has created barriers for me. I've seen how some of my issues prohibit me from growing and receiving a new season of harvest because I am stuck in an old season. I also see this in the black community. There is this pain that has been with the black community for centuries, weighing men and women down. The pain is familial, inherited. Like a birthmark, It's on the skin of many of our brothers and sisters of color. But that pain is glossed over, it’s put to the wayside and is to be dealt with later. We tell ourselves that we don’t have time to deal with it because we are working so hard to not be a statistic, to prove ourselves to our other counterparts, to get rid of stereotypes that continue to perpetuate in our society. There is so much to be done, but there is this hopelessness that we will never make it, that no matter how hard we work or how many plans we outline, they will never go to fruition. All of this adds to the stress, anxiety and depression that is already present. But why do we not openly talk about the anxiety and depression that is occurrent? Why does the black community hide these struggles?

There's this stigma and sense of pride in the black community of overcoming an issue without asking for help because sometimes help and resources are not always available. I am currently 22 years old. I've learned so much throughout those 22 years of life, but one thing that I am still struggling with is being comfortable talking about certain issues. Growing up in a black household, I began to react to situations based on what I saw from my family. I never saw any of my family members break down, and if they did, they did it in private. I never saw this weakness in any of them because they made sure they did their best not to show it. Seeing them be so strong made me want to be strong, and in my eyes, showing any kind of emotion that was in contrast to strength was something that was frowned upon. I developed a cycle in which I wanted to live and inherited it from my family or those in the community. But my idea of "strong" has not been healthy. My idea of strong has been to not ask for help and to not open up because I have planted this belief in my head that I need to be strong because we have no other option and the only people that will be strong for us are ourselves.

Most of my challenges that I've faced have stemmed from my parents divorce. I surpressed a lot and my anxiety and sadness began to worsen. I didn’t feel like I had the right to be depressed or anxious, and that if I was emotional, it would be taken as having an attitude or complaining. Not only did I not want to be called weak, but I didn’t want to be labeled as a black woman who just can’t get control over her life. I didn’t want to feel like another statistic or looked at like a product that comes from the stereotypical black household, which is already seen as having more problems and being significantly more broken than others, which is expected. As a child, I was told to be strong, and that as someone who comes from a black household, I would have to work twice as hard and have to essentially internalize a lot more emotion. From example and observation, I realized that I could let myself be seen in many ways, but one of them was to not let people see me when I was down because that’s a weakness that people will see in me. It will allow people to walk over me. I have had a constant battle with that because I know my weaknesses will allow room for people to have strength over me. As a community, is that what we are afraid of? Are we afraid that people will only see us for our struggles? I've noticed that it's almost muscle memory me for to instantly encourage someone who I see is hurting. Yes, encouraging one another to be strong and to keep pressing is important, but what if we need something more than strength? What if strength alone isn't enough? Would speaking to a professional give us more help?

In many black households, religion or spirituality is prominent. We are told to pray about our issues instead of getting help. Many men and women from the black community have come to a conclusion that seeing a counselor or therapist equates to having a mental illness or that something is wrong with you. It's abnormal. And from a financial aspect, it's not always feasible. Does it make sense to pay someone to listen to my problems when they don't have the same experiences as me? Will it really help? How expensive will it be? Will insurance cover it? What kind of medicines will they provide me with? Will the medicine help? What if I start to abuse the medication? Will other people in the community think of me differently for going to get help? Will they think I am not strong or black enough? Those are some of the questions that men and women of color oftentimes think about when considering counseling. But asking for help doesn't make you weak, it shows that you are strong enough to speak up and express that you'd like to be better.