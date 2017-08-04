Anxiety - Is This the Cure?

Today I want to talk to you about anxiety, as I imagine you may be suffering from this in some form right now. You are not alone!

There are many reasons for this, such as:

• The eclipses that are upon us right now

• Astrologically

• Solar Flares

• The resonance of the earth (Schumann Resonance)

• Our political state

• Other people’s energy that we pick up

• Our own personal traumas

You can Google any of these things and find out more. BUT that will sometimes increase our anxiety. And yeah, ok there can be reasons for this anxiety. That doesn’t help us right now.

So the real question is, what can we do about it?

I would estimate that 9 out of 10 of my clients this year have come to me with underlying anxiety or full blown panic anxiety. And they are desperate for relief! After working with hundreds of clients, and having my own personal experiences with this, I want to share with you what I have come to believe.

Anxiety is Just Energy

Yes, of course. Everything is just energy. However, anxiety is our energy vibrating at a very high frequency. And when our bodies drastically change vibration it is very uncomfortable. It can be downright scary! And when we get uncomfortable or scared, our brain goes to fear. Our brain’s main purpose is to keep us safe. And when we have changes happening in our lives, it sends a message to the adrenals that we aren’t safe. The adrenals then send adrenaline and cortisol surging into our bodies which triggers not only a higher vibrational frequency but also the message that we need to run. FEAR. This amplifies everything by a zillion! And it doesn’t stop, it keeps going and going and going until we feel like we want to run – run out of our bodies!

This can be caused by any changes in our life, even if it is a positive change. A new job, a new relationship, a move of residency. Any type of up level in our life, no matter how excited we are about it, can cause our bodies to get out of whack. So even if the change seems good to you it can still trigger this.

Remove the FEAR and Replace it with LOVE

I’ve mentioned in earlier posts that there are only 2 states of being. Being in FEAR or being in LOVE. When we are in anxiety, we are in FEAR. The good news is that FEAR and LOVE cannot exist in the same time space. It is impossible. So the trick is to move into the LOVE. This can be difficult when we are in the midst of an anxiety attack. But if you can manage this, the panic will release.

Understand that we can’t control everything. We need to have a great deal of trust. We need to trust that God (or The Universe, Angels, Source, Spirit) has our back. That everything is working out for our highest good and they are all conspiring behind our backs to make that so. Once we can accept this and surrender to the process of patience and the truth that everything is happening FOR us and not TO us, things get much easier. Trust is hard, I know this. But I promise it is the answer. Even when things seem really messed up and we have a lot of grief over what is happening, it is happening FOR us. Whether that is to make us stronger for the next messed up thing that happens, or so we can get through it and find a way to help others when they experience the same thing, or just to humble us. It is indeed happening FOR us. I promise!

Create a New Mindset Around the Energy

As I mentioned, anxiety is just a higher vibrational frequency of energy. In fact, it is the same frequency as joyful excitement. The difference is that it happens when our body is in FEAR. Happy excitement is the state we experience with this energy when we are filling our cells and our being with LOVE.

So how do we shift it?

Do something that you LOVE! Sing, dance, laugh, act silly. Move it through your body in some way. Go to the mountains or the beach and experience nature. Put a smile on your face even if you don’t feel happy at the moment. It has been proven that we can actually trick our brains this way into thinking we are happy when we aren’t. So all you have to do is spend a few moments “pretending” to be happy and the FEAR begins being replaced with the energy of LOVE. Try it!

When you begin having an anxiety attack, remember that it is only energy. It is the energy of excitement. Stand up to it, don’t try to hide from it and push it away (this only amplifies the energy and makes it worse, sometimes causing panic attacks). Pretend it is standing in front of you waiting to attack. Look at it and challenge it. Say out loud “Bring it on! I want to feel excited! This is awesome! Thank you”. And as you do that try to laugh. Try to smile. Try to pretend this excited energy is going to be incredible (like how you feel when you are leaving for a vacation, or meeting a baby for the first time, or getting a new pet). The good excitement! Your body will begin replacing that FEAR energy with LOVE energy and you will move through it much easier. You will eventually train your brain to quit sending you this anxiety in a negative way.

Wishing You Well

Please know that you are not alone if you are experiencing a greater level of anxiety lately. It has been scientifically proven that the energetic frequency of the planet has amplified in the past few months. This is due to not only the earth’s vibration, but also to the vibration that is put in place from the people on the earth. Energy is attracted to like energy. So as more and more people are living in FEAR (because they are losing their homes, they are watching the news, the political disagreements that are happening, or whatever else is negatively affecting their personal energy), this expands. And those that are empathic or sensitive to energy – probably all of you – feel that. And then what affects others begins to affect you. Sometimes it isn’t even your energy to begin with! So just say a little prayer, or do a meditation, and send it away. Send it back. Ask to release this energy into the ground or the sky where it can be recycled and purified.

You are going to be OK. We are all going to be OK. Even if it feels sometimes like we won’t. Be sure to download the free audio and PDF from my new website regarding Depression and Anxiety if you haven’t already. This was created about 5 years ago, but the info is still relevant. It may provide additional relief or tools for you.