I can remember, as a young boy, lying on my stomach on the 4 x 4 concrete slab porch of 15-5 Hillview apartments playing with an old beat up Hotwheels red corvette. The car’s paint was marred with scratches and the passenger’s side door was missing from the usual wear and tear of an angry, hardened yet loving seven year old kid. The summer sun pressed down upon my uncombed head as little droplets of cool sweat began to puddle around my temples, my stomach gurgled with hunger in unison with a solemn impecunious emptiness. “Vroooooooooooooom, Vroooooooooooooom.” I growled with my lips only inches from the action. I was in that car, completely lost in an imaginary place, heading anywhere but here. My small brown fingers maneuvered the vehicle quickly in and out of road obstacles; two pennies, a small handful of boulders and a tattered and folded ace of spades playing card.

It was in that moment of serious play that a Japanese beetle, with its shiny copper and metallic green shell of a body, dropped clumsily from the air into the Venus fly trap that was my nappy afro and found itself tangled there. Its’ strong black spiky legs lumbered through the web of my thick locks and I quickly felt for it and carefully pulled it out. With pinched dirty fingernails I held it there, for a time, in front of my face with only a small curiosity, its legs seemingly writhing on autopilot. This wasn’t the first time this had happened. I had grown accustomed to these little guys. They were common, this time of year, and presented the community with several problems. One of which was infesting acres of land that damaged the natural plant life and trees by skeletonizing them, meaning they consumed only the leafy material between the veins of plant and tree leaves. I remember much of the foliage and forest surrounding our housing complex seemed to be made up of Swiss cheese as the sun’s golden rays peeked through thousands of hollow green eyes against the back drop of a seemingly barren Maine azure sky.

So there it was, its very existence, held in the balance of a young boy’s sullied fingers. “Betcha rather be anywhere but here, huh?” I whispered to it with my own keen understanding, the beetle and I were the same both considered a nuisance and, for the most part, unwanted. In response to my question a droplet of green liquid exited its bottom. “Ooh, you nasty." I said giggling and set the beetle onto the battered and scratched corvette while wiping my hands. Curiously, it didn’t try to walk or fly away instead it just flexed and fluttered its wings beneath its tough exterior shell almost to say "I can fly anytime I want to."

In the distance I took notice of the faint hum of a large plane flying overhead. Back then it was an astounding distraction for me to see a real plane cruising in the air . It was always a beautiful and exciting wonder to me, I suppose it still is, in some small ways. I found that shiny hopeful and propitious piece of tin in the air as it left a straight smokey white trail of chalk across a blank blue canvas and I just knew it was headed to exotic and better places unknown. “Where do think those fancy people are going, huh?” I said awestruck to my beetle friend. ‘Anywhere but here.’ I thought squinting intently and tracking that glorious silver plane deep into the brightest of light. I finally lost it amidst the spotted dark and dazzling blotches of blurriness that filled my sizable brown eyes until irrevocably surrendering to it's direct power. I turned away and when I regained my sight I looked for my little beetle friend among the tattered Hotwheels car, pennies, rocks and folded playing card spread across that cement block...but it had gone.

It had surely flown away. 'Good for you.' I thought and laid back on my stomach thinking about how clumsy those little beetles fly, not like a plane, no...they bump, stumble and fall all over the place but they keep on trying until they get to where they want to be. I went back to my Hotwheels car and weaved it in and out of those obstacles again with thoughts of that beetle on my mind. By now, it was certainly 'Anywhere but here' and for whatever reason, I instinctively knew, without hesitation or doubt, that someday--yes, one day…I would clumsily do the same. “Vroooooooooooooom, Vroooooooooooooom.”

* * * * * *

So what about you? Would you prefer, in this very moment, to be "Anywhere but Here?" What if I told you...you could be? Has anyone ever told you that if you didn't like your current situation in life that you (and you alone) have the power to change it? If you don't like where you are whether it be financially, emotionally, intellectually, or physically then the power to change it is (very much) within you.

Unfortunately, these changes will not come to pass through cursing, wishing nor intercessory prayer. No, real change only happens through a paradigm shift of our minds and a deep, unwavering willingness to appreciate and accept the valuable lessons of sacrifice. We must often give up certain frivolous comforts in order to gain certain eternal treasures. This is a universal law. Every great sage, savior, prophet or wise man can attest to this truth.

In the spiritual and in the physical realms we can not expect a Universal God to work for us unless we are absolutely willing to have that power work through us. Instead of wishing for change...WE must BE the change we want to see in our lives. Instead of wishing for a miracle...WE must Be the miracle that God has created us to be. Flowing through our very veins is the very essence and presence of God.

It emanates in every man, woman and child equally because we are universally and beautifully made in the wondrous image of the Great...I AM. The ability to achieve the better life you want, is and always will be...within you. Let no mortal human being tell you anything different.

“The elegant and beautiful Lotus flower must toil through the mud and mire of murky swamps and shadowy waters of darkness before it can finally bloom. Above the fray of struggle yet firmly rooted in rugged beginnings, it ultimately lies pristinely above the water, basking in the sun of triumph. So no matter what you’ve endured or where you come from...you are no different and no less beautiful. There is simply no greater beauty than when a flower blossoms despite its tough and humble beginnings.” ― Jason Versey, A Walk with Prudence