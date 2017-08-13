Apartheid in Appalachia

"Oh, the klan is still around. They're in the hills, and the stores and the businesses. They keep low. But they're still out there." John Gresham in "A Time to Kill."

Gresham was talking about an imaginary redneck in an imaginary town somewhere in Mississippi. He could have been speaking of Appalachia as well. The mountain range extends from Central Alabama into Southeastern Canada and is anywhere from 100 to 300 miles wide.

Begin in Charlottesville Virginia, scene of a recent deadly protest organized by white nationalist blogger Jason Kessler and cross the valley and the mountains. The arc passes through Bath County, Virginia, home of the legendary golfer Sam Snead and a world-class resort called The Homestead Hotel.

Bath County still has racists living along ridges and hollers as well as stretched out along Highway 200, the only North/South corridor. They don't meet at the Moose Lodge anymore.

Some locals say racists still gather there, now empty, abandoned and situated on the outskirts of the mountain town. After dark when the moon is right, some believe you can hear the sound of chains and rope thrown into the back of trucks as muffled mocking drifts into the darkness mingled with stale cigars. It’s all an illusion.

Instead, they fester on Facebook.

Afraid to show their true colors in the real world, the county racists hide behind glowing bits and bytes online even as they go bowling on Saturday nights, polish pews on Sunday mornings and open their stores on Monday. Even bigots need recreation, religion and retail.

Roughly 54 miles away, the racists aren't as hidden. Across the state line from Bath County and 133 miles from Charlottesville lies Hillsboro, West Virginia.

Society and culture shaped by centuries of societal isolation, citizens of Hillsboro don't want to be called out for the attitudes still lingering from 1863 when West Virginia split and took 55 counties with it.

The tidy but small homes in the region belie the reality discussed in J. D. Vance's 2016 best seller, "A Hillbilly Elegy." The autobiography which details Vance's childhood also lays out in an orderly fashion the narrow-minded thinking which first birthed and now nurture's racism in Appalachia.

Under educated, scared, angry white men who are financially impotent take their frustrations out on anyone that doesn't look like them or worship God in the same way. Many fear Muslims despite Muslims comprising less than 1% of West Virginia's population. Not a single Muslim lives in Bath County. That doesn't stop county racists from cheering Trump's ill-informed pledge to "Make America Great Again."

When the level of sophistication is considered, it’s understandable. Many don’t know the difference between Communism, Socialism and Fascism. To them it’s all the same. The finer details elude them.

Pocahontas County solidly went for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election, and many political experts consider Pocahontas-County-type residents to make up the core of Trump's political base. A base he doesn't want to disenfranchise by speaking too bluntly against white supremacists, racism, and bigotry.

People in Bath and Pocahontas counties are loathed to talk about the racism and bigotry lurking in the hills. If you're able to get five-minutes with a native citizen, they will be quick to deny knowing anything, but also quick to add, ""Well, I heard…"

William Pierce

After associating with the American Nazi Party and the National Socialist White People's Party, William Pierce joined the National Youth Alliance in 1970.

Pierce helped lead a split in 1974. His group would become the National Alliance, and in 1985, Pierce moved the organization from Arlington, Virginia to a 347-acre farm in Mill Point, West Virginia — less than three miles from Hillsboro — where it still operates.

Purchased from local luminary Boyd Thompson, neighbors still talk about Pierce's compound where guns were stockpiled and hate literature printed and distributed.

Once established on the farm and surrounded by poverty, Pierce saw National Vanguard, Nationalist Coalition, and European Americans United all take root. With Neo-Naziism ideology blended with an overdose of white supremacy, the racist group took an active part in the violence in Charlottesville.

Pierce's compound, purchased for almost $100,000 in cash, the backwater of Pocahontas County has triggered speculation over the years that at least part of the money came from proceeds of bank and Armored-car robberies. There is some evidence about the reality.

Law enforcement never pursued the allegations. In small town Appalachia no one snitches on anyone else and the attitude of Hillsboro is ‘as long as they don't cause trouble with the village, the town doesn't care,' says one former resident.

The Order, a white supremacist terrorist group which included National Alliance members based built their activities around "The Turner Diaries." Pierce's church was a last-ditch attempt to avoid paying taxes since his attempt to get tax-exempt status for the National Alliance failed miserably.

The IRS denied the application in 1978 and Pierce appealed. The request was shot down, and Piere's group failed to receive federal, state and local tax-exempt status.

Since 1998, the National Alliance has grown to almost 2,000 members who join local "units," led by "unit coordinators. B 2001, the National Alliance counted more than 35 cells nationally, and law enforcement can document evidence of National Alliance activity in over 30 states.

Notwithstanding Pierce's death in 2002, Members still meet privately to talk about the group's ideology, upcoming events distribute racist literature and explore other activities with the intent of creating publicity and members.

Pocahontas County

Like many counties throughout Appalachia, Pocahontas has been steadily losing population — especially young people. Many say race is a factor in the "brain drain."

Kristen Garringer grew up in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties and now lives in Ohio.

"Pocahontas County is the most important place in the world to me," she says. Standing in front of a church historically used as either a church or school for 70 to 80 African-Americans, Garringer says, "I would like to share my home with people in my life who are of color. But I've always worried about bringing them here."

"Every black or brown friend of mine has been taunted, harassed and threatened in Pocahontas County," adds Kathy Riley, a resident of Hillsboro.

Heather Fox, a former Pocahontas County resident, now living in Lewisburg, West Virginia says, "I remember scouring words of hatred off the playground equipment. I hate to see that things haven't changed."

Kristen Kaiser

For 48-months, Kristen Kaiser lived with her husband near Pierce's compound. Kaiser's husband, Keven Strom, was co-host of Pierce's racist and anti-Semitic radio show. Her role brought her into close contact with Pierce's inner circle, and she learned how the membership thought.

For nine years she listened and ultimately came to see the violently racist views of the Alliance. Today, she lives in Minnesota and is divorced from Strom.

Kaiser's first husband, Joseph McLaughlin, introduced her to racist ideology when she was 17. McLaughlin made her call Pierce in 1987. The call happened to be made on the same day Rudolph Hess died. Pierce was excited about his idea of a ‘conspiracy' surrounding Hess's death and encouraged her to visit.

Still married to McClaughlin, Kaiser started hanging out with Strom in Arlington, and he introduced her to friends who were inside the racist group.

On March 15, 1988, Kaiser left McLaughlin, with Strom's help, and moved into an apartment with the radio co-host.

It wasn't long before Kaiser was introduced, by Strom, to Pierce. The three had dinner at a restaurant in Arlington just after Kaiser had finished reading The Turner Diaries, a book she felt was poorly written.

Kaiser believed Pierce was serious about the book's message and he planned on blowing up the FBI "soon." Pierce also told Kaiser that he didn't like women. "They [women] should just stay home and have children," Kaiser said. "He said he likes them in a ‘James Bond sense.'"

Everything came to an end for Kaiser on November 13, 1996, as she listened to the radio waiting on the weather report. "The men on the broadcast talked about some youthful couple in New Jersey that had hidden the fact the girl was pregnant," Kaiser said. "They killed their baby after she gave birth in a motel room."

"I started crying," Kaiser said. "Kevin got mad and said, ‘it was a good thing. The woman was a Jew, and the man was a Gentile."

"For the first time, it didn't matter to me what race the baby was. It was a little baby," Kaiser wept.

"Eventually, I went to a counselor who told me it was a good thing I was upset." "Everyone should be upset when they hear stuff like that," the therapist advised.

It was in the counselor's office Kaiser picked up a magazine with images of the Oklahoma bombing. Kaiser felt her courage grow as she read the article and stared at the pictures.

"I thought this child held by a fireman doesn't look any different than my kid. It's covered with blood. The whole idea that there isn't any difference — that children are children — all hit me at once."

Pierce Dies

The neo-Nazi whose best-seller The Turner Diaries" spurred Timothy McVeigh died in July 2002. He was 68. Pierce, who died of kidney and liver cancer, also owned Resistance Records, a record company that produced ‘hate rock.'

Of Pierce, the Anti-Defamation League said, "We hope the National Alliance will die with him."

When Pierce died in his double-wide trailer, Strom, by then the editor of the Vanguard, told journalists that, "Dr. Pierce was not a ruthless racist who tried to goad others to violence against Jews and racial minorities, but a caring man who believed that America should be home only to people who came from Europe and were not Jews."

Hillsboro in 2017

Pocahontas County is the birthplace of noted author and missionary, Pearl S. Buck, Patch Adams’ “ Gesundheit! Institute ,” neo-Nazis and Rainbow Family murders

As one former resident said: "All this in a pleasant little town where nothing ever happens."

Even today, in the Internet age, locals are eager to tell stories that always begin with, "Well, I heard…"

It’s the same in Bath County.