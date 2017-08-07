Note: This piece is a work of satire.

Hello! I am Apologistbot. I’ll help you be the best apologist you can be for the leader of your party. What action has he taken lately that YOU would like to offer an excuse for? Lying? Colluding? Making inappropriate remarks to young boys? All of the above? Don’t worry. You don’t have to choose just one. I, Apologistbot, will tweet rationalizations and justifications for as many mortifying outbursts as you choose to all social media and news outlets. From @unnamedsource or your own personal Twitter account.

At no cost to you! No downloads or apps necessary.

Over time, as you send more and more defenses of the indefensible and get more and more comfortable with your inner puppet, you’ll unlock more of my functionality, and become a more powerful apologist.

Just text “SYCOPHANT” to 20500 and I’ll tweet an excuse to the news outlet of your choice very, very fast.

Here are just a few of the hundreds of excuses you can choose from:

He was just acting as any father would.

I wouldn’t call it a lie.

He’s inexperienced.

The campaign had no meetings with the Russians.

There was a meeting but no collusion.

Collusion is not actually a crime.

Would you even care if he’s guilty? Things are going great in America.

It was just a joke.

He didn’t mean that literally . He used quotation marks.

The White House has not yet received the legislation.

He hit “Send” by accident.

It could’ve been anyone. It could’ve been Russia but it could also have been China. Could also have been lots of other people. It also could’ve been somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.

Many people would have held that meeting.

If the President says it, it’s not classified.

This is just another way the fake news is demeaning our Constitution and trying to cheat supporters out of their legitimately elected leader.

The Democrats made this up as an excuse for why they lost the election.

Why aren’t we focusing on Hillary’s collusion?

OR you can write your own personalized excuse. We’re here for you.

And yes! I guarantee that your messages will go viral:

According to an informal 2017 survey of a record breaking number of people, tremendous numbers more people ever surveyed for anything in the history of surveys, when it comes to making excuses for a malignorant totalitarian narcissist, nothing beats Twitter… because tweets are short, likely to be retweeted and easily screen-shotted for uploading to and publication in other, more conventional news sources, both real and fake. – David Tipton, Modern Survey Magazine