Apple Is Devoting $1 Billion To Original Series

The streaming wars just kicked up a notch.

Apple will devote $1 billion to original movies and series over the next year, according to the Wall Street Journal. That means the tech giant will soon compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and the other services that have been cranking out their own programming.

Apple first announced plans to enter the originals game in 2015, reportedly meeting with Hollywood executives to establish itself as a distributor. Now, the iPhone maker will invest in up to 10 television series. It’s also hired former executives from Sony Pictures Television and WGN America to oversee development.

That said, Apple’s $1 billion budget is less money than many other services devote to original content. HBO spends around $2 billion annually, Amazon is said to shell out $4.5 billion this year, and Netflix’s ballooning budget places next year’s allocation around $7 billion.