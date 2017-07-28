Apple Just Killed Off 2 Iconic Products, And People Are Super Sad

Apple’s iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle music players are sadly no more.
On Thursday, the California tech giant confirmed it had discontinued the production and sale of the two devices which its late founder Steve Jobs first launched in 2005.
Apple also revealed that it was “simplifying” its iPod Touch range to just two models, which now come with either 32GB or 128GB of storage.
The Nano and Shuffle were created as a cheaper alternative to the original iPod. They remain the preferred music players of many runners and cyclists due to their lightweight nature.
But with the rise of the music-playing iPhone, observers said it was only a matter of time before their demise. In response, people took to Twitter to pay tribute to their favorite devices:
