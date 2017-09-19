April Ryan Is Not Letting Sean Spicer Off The Hook After His Emmy Moment

April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, did not find Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance at the Emmys funny ― at all.

The veteran journalist, who also serves as a CNN political analyst, said Monday that Spicer “needs to apologize for a lot of things” before thinking he can joke about lying to the American public.

“I actually felt sorry for Sean last night,” Ryan said of his Emmy appearance. “Sean has left the White House. We’ve heard many television networks saying they’re not going to hire him as a contributor. Sean is viewed as someone who lied. Sean told the world that there’s fake news from all these people that he’s now going to to get a job. And they’re not hiring him. So it looks like they’re trying to rebrand him. Change his image. But there’s a lot of healing that needs to take place. Or redemption that needs to happen on his part.”

After his appearance on the award show, in which he rolled out with a lectern and proclaimed it the “largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” an echo of his assertion about Trump’s inauguration, Spicer told The New York Times that he “regretted” yelling at journalists over the size of Trump’s crowd, even though he repeatedly lied about it despite photographic evidence.

Ryan has previously clashed with Spicer. Early in his tenure, Spicer demanded Ryan stop shaking her head while he spoke at a press briefing.