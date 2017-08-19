Singer Stops Festival Show To Call Out Sexual Assault In The Crowd

Can we say this any louder?

Sam Carter, lead singer for the metal band Architects, has rightly been hailed a hero for stopping in the middle of a show to defend a fan from a groper.

The band was performing at the Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, Friday night when Carter saw the sexual assault.

“I saw a girl, a woman, crowdsurfing over here, and I’m not gonna fucking point the piece of shit out that did it, but I saw you fucking grab at her boob,” Carter said. “I saw it. It is fucking disgusting and there is no fucking place for that shit.”

The Dutch public radio channel NPO 3FM posted the speech to Twitter, which quickly went viral.

'So, i've been going over in my f*cking mind about whether I should say something about what I saw during that last song....' @Architectsuk pic.twitter.com/zm5L4zlXpw — NPO 3FM (@3FM) August 18, 2017

“It is not your fucking body,” Carter continued. “It is not your fucking body and you do not fucking grab at someone. Not at my fucking show.”

Crowd surfing during concerts make fans particularly vulnerable to these types of sexual assaults. Rapper Iggy Azalea pointed this out in 2014, when she said she stopped crowd surfing at her own shows for fear of men attempting to “finger” her.

Carter said at Friday’s concert that he initially wasn’t sure about whether he should say anything. But he decided to speak out, and the crowd cheered for his passionate defense of the unidentified woman.

He finished his speech by inviting anyone who wanted to continue to assault fans to leave the show.

After the clip was posted to social media, both fans and people who hadn’t even heard of the metal band shared words of gratitude to Carter.

