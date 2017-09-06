Arctic Plunder

The proponents of despoiling the nation’s last great intact wilderness ecosystem are at it again. They are seeking to establish a sprawling industrial energy complex on the pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s (ANWR) 1.5 million acre coastal plain. It is something they have unsuccessfully tried 49 times in the past four decades.

In reviving the quest for ANWR oil on Alaska’s North Slope, they have trotted out the same old discredited shibboleths to justify plundering the richly biodiverse coastal plain.

Leading the charge is President Donald Trump through his budget proposal, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, with a bill authorizing the startup of oil exploration in the area. [Alaskans favor such a course since they receive royalties on oil produced in their state.]

In an attempt to neutralize environmentalists’ objections, Murkowski inserted in her bill that only a three square mile portion of the coastal plain would be disturbed by industrial activity. It is the same fallacious argument that energy interests have repeatedly used in the past. While the actual drill holes would take up limited space, the distribution of any recovered oil would require an infrastructure of 280 miles of roads, hundreds of miles of pipeline, and 11 production facilities. All would be spread across ANWR’s fragile tundra, which is highly vulnerable to spills.

Some development supporters then respond with photographs of ANWR’s ostensibly barren snowy landscape in the midst of Alaska’s long winter. See, they assert, what is so valuable about this bleak wasteland?

First of all, there is more than meets the eye. Important species such as musk ox and wolves stay put and manage to outlast the harsh winters. More importantly, with the advent of spring, an explosion of life erupts in ANWR, including the coastal plain that is the calving ground of the massive Porcupine caribou herd. More than 200 species of animals, 350 species of plants, and 200 species of migratory birds turn up in summer months, making for some spectacular photographs.

Undaunted, the would-be drillers dredge up another fallacious argument. They insist that industrial activity will only occur in the winter when most of ANWR’s wildlife have either migrated south or are hibernating. What they don’t say is that while drilling schedules can be cut back during summer months, oil production by economic necessity becomes a year round proposition.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates there are up to 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil beneath the coastal plain’s surface, roughly the amount our nation used in the year 2005.If ANWR was opened up, the oil would not be available for sale for at least three years and then speculation is that most of it would be shipped to overseas destinations.

Degrading a unique regenerative wilderness in return for one-time polluting energy that climate change dictates be cut back in favor of clean renewable sources is a bad deal.

Hopefully, Congress will see it that way for the fiftieth time. Maybe it will eventually give serious consideration to President Obama’s eleventh hour proposal to designate the coastal plain official wilderness that provides permanent protection.