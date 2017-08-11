Dillon Kalkhurst, Contributor Intergenerational Engagement Expert - Sales and Leadership Trainer/Coach

Are All Millennials Murderers?

08/11/2017 12:21 pm ET

Millennials have been getting hammered by the media and their older counterparts for years and it really needs to STOP! I am a Gen X - Boomer cusper, meaning I was born on the year someone decided to change the names. I supposedly possess characteristics from Generation X as well as the Baby Boomers. It is supposed to cause me great anxiety as I plow through life with one foot on each side of the generational line. I guess there is a little truth to that but it is not as black and white as generational "experts" want you to believe.

I consider myself an Intergenerational Engagement "expert" primarily because I have had the opportunity to work around k-12 education for 20 plus years. I have experienced the changing family dynamics at work and in the schools. I've seen the positive and negative effects of technology on kids and parents. We are all living in a confusing time and we all seem to me STRESSED OUT!  Much of the confusion is coming from personality and generation-based communications challenges. For the first time in our history, we have five generations active in the economy. This creates challenges for employers, marketers, educators and even non-profit organizations. A one size fits all communications or marketing plan will no longer suffice.

My company specializes in helping organizations enhance their internal and external communications by embracing their "Age Diversity." We help individuals from all generations and each personality style become self-aware by, first understanding why they may act or feel a certain way. We then help them understand the "general" characteristics of others who may be from a different generation or have a polar opposite personality style. As Stephen Covey wisely says,"Seek first to understand, then be understood."

Those of you who follow my rantings are aware that I am a big Gen Y fan. I believe Millennials will end up being the most creative and giving generation ever. Even though I am not a Millennial, I understand why they get upset with all the stereotypes and generalities that pundits spew about "their kind." I had the pleasure of coming across the following post by Chloe Bryan that was originally posted on Mashable July 31, 2017. Chloe, a Millennial listed 70 things that her generation has been accused of killing. What I love about her work is that she actually linked to the "murder piece" she referenced for each of the 70 things.

"Here are all the things millennials have been accused of killing. Rest in peace, societal fabric. We hardly knew ye." Nice work Chloe.

1. Beer

2. J. Crew

3. Department stores

4. Motorcycles

5. Diamonds

6. Golf

7. Bar soap

8. College football

9. Lunch

10. McDonalds

11. Vacations

12. Napkins

13. Cars

14. Crowdfunding

15. Wine

16. Wine corks (almost!)

17. The Toyota Scion

18. Fabric softener

19. Marriage

20. The McWrap

21. Handshakes

22. The Canadian tourism industry

23. Light yogurt

24. Gambling

25. Hotels

26. Relationships

27. Marmalade

28. Running

29. Cereal

30. The anti-aging industry

31. Buffalo Wild Wings

32. Focus groups

33. Travel marketing

34. Working

35. Credit

36. Trees

37. The American Dream

38. America

39. Democracy in general

40.  Home Depot

41. Self-pity

42. The 2016 presidential election

43. Consumerism

44. Suits

45. Dinner dates

46. Movies

47. Sex

48. Gyms

49. Serendipity

50. Loyalty programs

51. Loyalty in general

52. Taking risks

53. Patriotism

54. Cruises

55. Applebee's

56. Fashion

57. Hangout sitcoms

58. The Big Mac

59. Stilettos

60. Romance

61. The 9-to-5 workday

62. The NFL

63. Gen X's retirement

64. The Olympics

65. Brunch

66. The European Union

67. Baby names

68. Banks

69. Oil

70. Everything

At least we'll always have avocado toast.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Are All Millennials Murderers?

CONVERSATIONS