Are Carbs REALLY the Enemy?

Now then, if you’re looking for the best diet for both health and weight loss, then you’ve probably run across low carb diets. Whether it’s Atkins, Keto, or something else, there are many out there that advocate restricting your carbohydrates in order to lose weight and to improve health.

Why is this? Is this outlook on carbs accurate, and if so, why?

Well, let’s break down those questions really quickly:

1) Why do a lot of diets restrict carbohydrates?

Carbs are essentially sugars, both natural and unnatural, that we ingest. Out of the three macronutrients (fats, proteins and carbs), carbs are the only NON-ESSENTIAL one, meaning our bodies don’t need to ingest them in the forms of food or drink in order to function optimally.

What’s needed by your body at the time of carbohydrate ingestion will be distributed immediately to the cells, organs and tissues that need the boost in order to get you back on track from both an energy and a functionality standpoint. This will cause a spike in your blood sugar levels, which necessitates the pancreas’s release of the hormone insulin.

Insulin will then take the excess carbs we ingest to our fat stores, which is our body’s survival mechanism of storing energy in the event of a drought, a famine, or some catastrophe that prohibits us from eating regularly. This unfortunately haunts those of us who live in an abundant society, and are more apt to eat a surplus of carbohydrate.

2–3) Is this outlook on carbs accurate? If so, why?

Carbs aren’t just found in nature in the forms of fruits and vegetables, but are also found in many processed foods readily available to us.

You may think that you’re not doing too hot financially, but $9 USD at the BJ’s near me gets you a 36 pack of Ramen noodles, with each packet containing 52 grams of carbs, or 48 grams of net carbs if you subtract the fiber content from the total carb content. That’s 36 meals (and can even be 72 if you eat half a packet now and half a packet later) for 40% less than the new hourly minimum wage now legal in many parts of the United States. The cheapest foods tend to be the most processed and the worst for both our health and our weight, and as a result, many people gravitate to them for the simple fact that they’re cheap, they taste good, and they’re addictive.

Our bodies can run on one of two energy pathways: Glucosis and Lipolysis. Glucosis is an energy pathway that’s dependent on carbohydrate (hence why you can see the word ‘Glucose’ in the term used for this pathway). If you’re a ‘grazer,’ and find that both your energy levels and your hunger fluctuates quite regularly throughout the day, then this is the energy pathway your body has been tuned into, as you need constant pick-me-ups in order to function ‘optimally.’

Is this the be-all, end-all? Not necessarily. If your carb sources are coming from organic fruits and vegetables, then the chances of you doing too much damage to either your health or your weight are very slim, as the fiber, mineral and vitamin content of these foods helps slow the release of sugar into your bloodstream. That being said, most folks in states of Glucosis are NOT eating anywhere near 100% healthy forms of carbohydrate, and thus, are setting themselves up for health and weight issues.

Obesity is a global epidemic that’s effecting two BILLION people! It’s merely a gateway condition for issues like Type-2 Diabetes and High Blood Pressure, which are gateway diseases for a myriad of much more serious and potentially fatal health issues…

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have lipolysis. Lipolysis occurs when our bodies are using our fat stores as our primary fuel source. Remember, fat is nothing more than stored energy! If we’re burning our fat stores to function instead of the carbohydrates we ingest, this not only helps us in our weight loss efforts, but it also has been shown to enhance cognition, improved blood flow, and a whole other slew of improvements in your body’s functions.

Moral of the Story: Are carbs the enemy? It depends on the carb. If it’s an organic fruit or vegetable, then chances are it’s not. If it’s found in a wrapper, a bag or a box, and is combined with several other ingredients you can’t even pronounce, then Houston, we have a problem! In order to improve both your health and your weight, focus on eating more healthy fats and protein sources, and minimize your carb intake to organic fruits and vegetables.

