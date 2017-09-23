Are Content Producers Doomed?

A college classmate of mine, who works at the intersection of tech and finance, paid me a compliment over dinner this summer. He said that I, as a content producer, had more control over my career, and I likely would continue to succeed in the future because what I do for a living is creative. I was flattered. But I disagree. He and I had been on the debate team years ago. Since I have persisted in a livelihood based on words and advocacy, he would not be surprised I am contrarian.

The reason is there is too much content. Even the most dedicated consumers are overwhelmed. They want the material curated, but there are even too many aggregators and editors to choose from. The supply of text, images, music, and video exceeds the demand, because in an individual lifetime it cannot be read, looked at, listened to, and watched. While it seems wonderfully egalitarian that we all can be performers and producers, some of us have to spend some of the time being an audience, sufficiently critical to sort through the mass of material we confront whenever we log on.

In the internet 1.0, when the mainstream media was still dominant, I was compensated for offering opinions. Back then, websites promised more money than traditional print publications, to attract talent and establish credibility. Now that seems incredible. Never again will we have such an opportunity. Algorithms can “write” passable articles. The computer need not replace the human altogether. It only needs to make itself more efficient at the repetitive tasks. And anyway human content production is converging on the formulaic. The contemporary author is already a computer-aided author.

Here is an example of changes, from my avocation. I have taken up photography again. (Although I had a bit of undergraduate level coursework, in the days when people were provided a mechanical Pentax and a canister of black-and-white Kodak Tri-X, and you spent your time in a darkroom with chemical bathes and an enlarger, I went twenty years without so much as a snapshot.)

These trends reveal the irony of our expectations. The myth is that digitization is democratic. It is the opposite. The competition of the virtual world leads to greater stratification. Yes, any of us might “go viral.” However, the stars with millions of followers are all the more separate from the strivers chasing fame. Too many of us will work for free. There is no unionizing anonymous amateurs.

Technology has enabled anyone with the means, and that requires increasingly less money, to purchase professional gear. The quality of that equipment and the training we can acquire without formal education then allows us, without much fuss or practice, to become good enough to attract fans — a few fans.

What has happened to the camera will happen to the people using the camera for pay. Photography has become all the more important in our lives. We generate an impossible volume of images, shared by the most ephemeral means, lacking a physical existence even to be disposed of. Yet the camera qua camera has become trivial in the process. The point-and-shoot has been eliminated by the smartphone, and the devices that used film are relics, embraced by enthusiasts for the “retro.” In the developed world, almost all of us have a camera on hand almost all the time. It even records video suitable for commercial broadcasts. The leading camera manufacturers are prospering if they stave off bankruptcy.

What has happened to weddings is a warning. The professional photographer of only a decade ago relied on the wedding business. Couples now crowdsource through their guests. The pro is compelled to charge next to nothing. Only someone who turns herself into a brand, a celebrity in her own right, can command reasonable fees. Technical skill has always been necessary but not sufficient, but it has become just barely needed and not even adequate.

All the talk about long-haul truck drivers being put out of work, permanently, with the advent of autonomous vehicles is no overstatement. It is understatement. Highly-compensated white-collar professionals should not be smug. They may be trained in a STEM discipline or cultural skill, but that is no guarantee either. The economy can disrupt them into a lay off in a demonstration of how its rules are equal. While it is better to be able to write than to be illiterate, even talent is no longer uncommon.