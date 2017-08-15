Are Dumb Athletes Disappearing?

“Dumb-jock.”

For years this has been the term widely associated with athletes. In the past, and especially in sports like football and hockey, athletes have been known to be clueless, aimless individuals whose entire focus is exclusively predicated on trying to win games and plow one another over.

This has been the portrayal in movies, and other forms of media as more and more people have commonly thought about all athletes this way. For the longest, I have contemplated why this was the case for so many people. From my perspective, I feel that athletes, in almost every sport, have to possess specific intangibles and have an innate ability to focus, set goals and strategize in order to compete and be successful. I always thought the “dumb-jock” described a slim group of athletes and that most athletes were very intelligent.

It seems nowadays there is a major shift in the athletic community as more professional athletes are diversifying themselves and focusing on becoming well-being-rounded individuals off the playing field. It appears the term “dumb-jock” is no longer applicable to a wide majority of athletes.

For example, Brandon Coleman the 25-year old DE for the Detroit Lions spent his offseason joining the financial world with an offseason job at Weiss as a spring analyst. He balanced this job along with summer training to make the Detroit Lions for the third straight season, preparing for his future in life after football.

Another example is Malcolm Mitchell, University of Georgia graduate and Super Bowl Winning WR for the New England Patriots. Malcolm struggled with reading throughout the years and quotes “Reading was seen as something I thought was boring, not cool and not fun...as a grew up, I realized in order to reach my full potential and be the best I could be, I would need to read regardless of whatever situation I’m dealing with – if I’m at home or at school.” Now an avid reader, he founded Read With Malcolm, a non-profit literacy initiative that is dedicated to promoting the benefits of reading and book ownership among students in Title I schools and underserved communities.

You even have NBA guys like LeBron James, Andre Iguodala and Trevor Booker who are heavily involved in business endeavors outside of basketball, showing young athletes that you should have other interests besides the sport that you play.

James co-founded a media company called UNINTERRUPTED and has invested in a multitude of other ventures. Iguodala is deeply involved in the tech scene, seeing as his home lies in close proximity to Silicon Valley. Booker, on the other hand, is invested in real estate and owns 18 companies that include sports academies, a private high school, a record label, and a VC firm.

Business Insider. NBPA. Trevor Booker, from the Brooklyn Nets, plays a game of basketball inside of the matrix at STRIVR.

Granted, there are still many exceptions and examples of athletes who one might still consider to be “dumb” or ones who simply make terrible choices off the field, but that doesn't take away from the fact that a lot of athletes are changing the way people think about them. Being an athlete in 2017 means much more than what it did 20 years ago. Not only is there a lot more pressure to succeed in your sport due to how socially connected the world is, but there is an overwhelming pressure to always make the right choices, be a community leader and be an example to everyone who admires you.

All of this can simply be exhausting and it without a doubt takes a well-balanced, focused and intelligent person to juggle these many responsibilities along with a strong team. The life of any professional athlete is a 24/7 job and in today’s world, there is little room for error if you want to sustain long term success on and off the playing field.

Athletes are in fact becoming smarter, involving themselves in ventures outside of the game and leading the way for younger generations to do the same. It does appear that most of these athletes, that so many of us look up to, are changing the culture for a better future. Let’s just hope these “dumb-jocks” continue to lead other athletes in the right direction.