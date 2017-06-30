Here's What Podiatrists Really Think About Your Flip-Flops

Flip-flops are popular, polarizing and really poor for your health.

The summery slip-ons seem ideal to throw on in a rush or to show off a pedicure. But their thin, unstructured soles offer no support, and can lead to injuries, namely “sprains, tendonitis, fasciitis, heel pain, bunions, hammertoes or stress fractures,” Jackie Sutera, a podiatrist and Vionic shoe Innovation Lab member, told HuffPost.

What it comes down to, Sutera said, is working too hard to keep the shoes on your feet.

“Toes, tendons and muscles overgrip as you walk to keep them on your feet,” she said. “There is also no arch support, offering no shock absorption or cushioning.”

Not only are you putting yourself at risk for injury by wearing flip-flops, you’re also putting yourself at risk for permanent damage.

“Ankle sprains and stress fractures from overuse of these shoes are, I think, the worst,” Sutera said. “Not only are they painful but there is usually about 6- to 8-week recovery period where your activity is very limited as you heal.”