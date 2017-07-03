“Most people don't understand the power of the FPGA,” says Jason Pennington, a leading VHDL defense contractor. “I constantly get the question ’If FPGA operate at hundreds of MHz at best and even a Raspberry Pi [at $35] operates at 1 GHz [maybe even more] how are FPGAs better?’” This question fundamentally lacks the understanding of how FPGAs work and the concept of data rate.

Databases used today house multiple dimensions of data. Products, prices, relationships between products, age of costumer interested in the product, etc. There are so many dimensions that the term for organizing and conceptualizing the data is termed "Big Data". “On the software side, an ecommerce site starts off with several hundred tables when nothing is customized, and only goes up from there when customizations are added”, says Justin R. Pennington, an IBM WebSphere Commerce consultant. How can server farms keep up with the data, we need processors operating at GHz each to be able to store, process, and respond over the vast internet the millions or billions queries per day... or do we?

FPGAs offer a power reducing, bandwidth or data rate increasing solution. We have seen this in online systems, a quick tech search will provide multiple examples of how FPGAs are used in increasing search speeds, decrease latency between database queries and provide consumers and firms the ability to analyze big data efficiently.

As mentioned earlier, FPGAs operate at MHz compared to servers at GHz, the computer you are currently reading this on is operating faster then the common FPGA system. So how can FPGAs increase the search speed or data rate required by database systems. The architecture of the FPGA lends itself to the algorithms needs to do the searching.

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) algorithms abstract data into hypercubes (dimensions of less than three aren't interesting in big data) FPGAs have the ability to be adapted for an OLAP algorithm to increase data rate for the specific job required. This is different than a processor on a server, if the server has 16 or 32 cores then the algorithm can perform 16 or 32 parallel operations, multiplies for example. But if the OLAP algorithm calls for 17 or 33 parallel operations the data rate of the system is reduced increasing latency of the algorithm. An FPGA has the ability to instantiate any operation in parellel as the algorithm needs.

The next bottle neck of data is the source of data to the processing engine. The simple result is, of course, maximizing data rate from the storage device. As the number of dimensions in the data hypercube increases the amount of data to be analyzed increases exponentially. Solid State Drives with stages of cache memory maximize data throughput maximizing algorithm throughput minimizing search latency.