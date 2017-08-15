Are Marijuana Stocks About to Boom from Bitcoin?

Right now, the hot topic is cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lightcoin, Ripple; the list is seemingly endless with different blockchain currencies “going live”. The term “ICO” is now becoming more mainstream and if you didn’t know what it stood for, now you will: Initial Coin Offering. So why mention this? As with many things that run up, there comes a time for profit taking. Certainly, the growth seen in Japan has helped to give this digital currency market a boost but where will all that money go when investors take profit?

Well, in my opinion, marijuana stocks seem like a good bet and it isn’t just because marijuana is “just another popular sector”. It’s got a lot to do with timing of the market. Typically, cannabis stocks cool off during the summer months and star heating back up when the final quarters of the year roll in.

This could have a lot to do with volatility but also a lot to do with the political climate. Since marijuana isn’t 100% legal across the board, there are catalyst that we could look forward to that may draw even more attention to the industry and how to invest in marijuana stocks.

Given the state of the current bull market, analysts are now pointing out that they are in search of volatility. What better market to find this than marijuana? Also after looking at the state of some of the more popular marijuana stocks, several have seen healthy consolidation compared to where share prices were at before the end of May. We know that cannabis investments have traditionally been event driven so the thought that bitcoin profits could find a home in cannabis doesn’t seem far fetched when you really think about it.

Think about the last sector boom. It might have been when Ebola stocks were trending or it might have been that brief stint when Zika stocks were taking the spotlight. But once the trend phased from a bull market to a bear market, the money flow started to come back to marijuana stocks. Again, this could come down to timing. Typically, September and October are more volatile in general. There’s an entire theory called the “October Effect” or basically a psychological process where investors think prices will decline. Most statistics, however, go against this theory.