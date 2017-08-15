Are Millennials Really Lazy Or Has The Paradigm Just Shifted?

There is a stigma surrounding the millennial generation these days. During the last few years those aged between 25 and 40 seem to have developed a reputation for having unsavory personality traits: laziness, narcissism, a sense of entitlement, a persistent desire for something beyond reach. But is this really fair?

Throughout the ages generation after generation believed that living to work was the true essence of life. However, those who grew up in the 80s and 90s (and beyond) see things very differently, choosing to prioritize life over work. It's a major shift in the paradigm that has left many old timers scratching their heads in confusion.

“Blame technology!” seems to be the general attitude of late. But isn't it just a case of millennials having different priorities – I'd choose work to live any day. Besides, many of the jobs of yesterday are no longer relevant. So what's wrong with phasing out those jobs and creating new ones in their wake? What's the harm in looking and feeling excited for the future? And what's wrong with wanting to help define it?

At a recent tech summit hosted by the GDS Group, Cheryl Johnson, senior vice president of talent at Echo Global Logistics, summed it up by stating that “Millennials specifically want their work experience to match their life experience.” As a human being, is this really too much to ask?

It All Comes Down to Connectivity

Millennials now represent the largest segment of the global workforce. Just like every other generation did before them, they're competing for the best jobs, the best social life, and the best life experience. Only now, they have the added pressure of trying to be heard in a saturated, rapidly expanding landscape where everyone is connected. Fundamentally, things are the same, there's just a much bigger talent pool to contend with. So millennials shouldn't feel belittled and categorized as egocentric just because they want to craft a better future for themselves.

What it comes down to is accessibility. Nowadays we can fly to the other side of the globe within 24 hours for just a few hundred dollars. Just fifty years ago this would have been far too costly for the average Joe. We can work remotely using the Internet; we can make friends we've never even met in person through video games and social media. With all the resources and opportunities available, surely it's understandable why millennials want to embrace them? After all, who's to say that the old ways are better? Why settle for one choice just because previous generations had no other options?

It seems like Simon Sinek's viral video, The Truth about Millennials, which certainly does have an element of truth to it, has unfairly generalized an entire group. And while it was a much-needed wake-up- call for many—I don't deny that there are problems—sometimes it feels like all this millennial-bashing is stemming from a bunch of bitter old people who are reluctant to accept the future and simply choose to just pass judgment instead.

Accept it and Move On