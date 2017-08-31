Are Tiger Nuts the Next Big Healthy Food Trend?

Nature is an incredible source of amazing nutrients, through the variety of plants it has, from grass types with nourishing roots to plants and trees that make fruits and nuts. Our ancestors managed to live well and be fit with the help of natural foods, in times where the concepts of fast-food and processed foods were inexistent. Tiger nuts are one of the oldest foods on the planet, something that the ancient civilizations recognized as being a valuable food, consuming it with pleasure each time they had the chance. The funny thing about tiger nuts is that they are not even nuts. They are the rhizomes, or roots, just like radishes or potatoes, of a plant that is similar to grass, only taller, a plant that has been cultivated since the beginning of times.

Although tiger nuts are a very old type of food, it seems that humankind forgot all about it in time. Luckily, we are all started to rediscover this amazing product of nature, which works ideally as a snack but also as an ingredient to healthy homemade recipes. Tiger nuts are rather sweet, many people comparing them with almonds, but what makes their popularity increase is the fact that it is considered a super-food. Nutritionists came to the conclusion that our ancestors knew very well why they were eating tiger nuts. The nutritional value of these small nut-like rhizomes is incredible, bringing us a wide range of benefits if we choose to eat them. To start with, these nuts have a high level of fibers, which are useful for a balanced digestion and body weight. If you eat just once ounce of tiger nuts, you get 40% of your daily fiber ration just like that. But, tiger nuts are not just a source of plain fiber, but a particular type of fiber that feeds the good bacteria in our guts. And if those bacteria are happy and thriving, our immune system is boosted and we are more resilient to bacteria and viruses.

When it comes to the health benefits of tiger nuts, this is only the start. We just mentioned that they can aid weight loss because they contain plenty of fibers and provide healthy nutrients to our body to help us going without eating large portions of food. Also, tiger nuts are generous when it comes to iron, providing just as much iron as red meat and spinach, so it is a welcome alternative to those people that want to add a bit more iron to their diet, and we make reference here to women in particular. They also contain a large amount of potassium, just as much as coconut water, and magnesium, another highly important mineral that must be in sufficient quantities in our body. If chia seeds were the trendiest healthy food of the past years, tiger nuts seem to slowly take over and become the next big healthy food trend.

The numerous ways in which tiger nuts can help our body and health are the ones acquiring the name of super-food for this relatively unknown food. If we ask people what are tiger nuts, we won’t be surprised if most of them have no idea what they are. But, a new craze is slowly contouring around these nuts because the health benefits brought by consuming this food are hard to ignore. Tiger nuts have antioxidant properties, protecting our body from free radicals and preventing premature aging. They also have anti-inflammatory properties, being the ideal candidate for an anti-inflammatory diet that is meant to keep the pain and discomfort triggered by inflammation in various parts of our body. High in amino acids, tiger nuts also help regulate your blood pressure, keeping it within normal limits. Among these amino acids, arginine is the one that can be found in abundance, precisely the kind of amino acid that keeps our blood vessels wide enough to facilitate a normal blood flow. These nuts are rich in vitamin E as well, which slows down the oxidative process of our cells, preventing them from aging too soon, and in combination with oleic acid, another compound found in tiger nuts, we are protected from coronary heart diseases.

As you can see, the health benefits of having tiger nuts in your diet are quite diverse and they are very significant as well. But besides keeping illnesses at bay by boosting our immune system, tiger nuts are simply a great food to consume. They are rich in proteins, so they are great for vegans and vegetarians; they are a source of healthy fats, rivaling olive and coconut oil; they are a source of precious minerals, such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iron; and they can easily substitute cow’s milk for people with lactose intolerance. Tiger nuts are simply a very versatile food that can be consumed in any way you like. As mentioned earlier, you can make milk out of it just like in the case of almond milk. You can eat them as they are or roast them, to enjoy a healthy snack.