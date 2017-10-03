Are We Experiencing an Unusually High Number of Natural Disasters in 2017?

Answer by Ava Mohsenin, Environmental Studies Minor at McGill University, on Quora:

It’s tempting to link recent hurricanes and earthquakes to each other as evidence for natural disasters becoming more frequent, more severe, caused by human activity, or other cognitively easy causal interpretations of recent news. However, they’re separate phenomena, so discrete analyses are necessary: Earthquakes are geological phenomena caused by tectonic plate shifts, while hurricanes are storms that build up in warm, tropical waters. Some scientists point out the indirect links: environments prone to earthquakes that experience typhoons/hurricanes leading to landslides and land displacement leading to earthquakes. Still others note that changing atmospheric pressure during hurricanes can cause earthquakes. However, the recent crop of natural disasters doesn’t equate causation, and only thanks to the availability heuristic and our click bait appetite for apocalyptic explanations makes us ripe to gobble up and conflate recent tragedies as inextricably linked. They’re not.

As far as recent earthquakes go:

Mexico is especially prone to earthquakes because they’re surrounded by fault lines, in a subduction zone (the Cocos slab submerges under the North American plate). Vox has a good piece they published on Sept 20, 2017 recapping the earthquakes in Mexico, with links to the USGS data about it.

As far as recent hurricanes go:

Assessing whether the hurricanes (Harvey, Irma, Maria, and less in the news but still relevant, Jose, Katia, and Tropical Storm Lee) exhibit “normal” behavior may hinge on questions like: Is this the normal trajectory of severity or frequency for Atlantic-bred storms? How significant is the role of anthropocentric climate change in the recent natural disasters? What is the link, if any, between climate change and global tropical cyclone activity?

Hurricanes are extremely complex, so it may seem out of the blue to have high intensity, temporally close hurricanes in a similar geographic region, however assessing whether this is “normal” is still a source of debate among climate scientists far more versed on the subject than I am.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Lab’s (GFDL) report on Hurricanes and Global Warming that has some pertinent conclusions:

It is premature to conclude that human activities–and particularly greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming–have already had a detectable impact on Atlantic hurricane or global tropical cyclone activity. That said, human activities may have already caused changes that are not yet detectable due to the small magnitude of the changes or observational limitations, or are not yet confidently modeled (e.g., aerosol effects on regional climate). Anthropogenic warming by the end of the 21st century will likely cause tropical cyclones globally to be more intense on average (by 2 to 11% according to model projections for an IPCC A1B scenario). This change would imply an even larger percentage increase in the destructive potential per storm, assuming no reduction in storm size. There are better than even odds that anthropogenic warming over the next century will lead to an increase in the occurrence of very intense tropical cyclone in some basins–an increase that would be substantially larger in percentage terms than the 2-11% increase in the average storm intensity. This increase in intense storm occurrence is projected despite a likely decrease (or little change) in the global numbers of all tropical cyclones. Anthropogenic warming by the end of the 21st century will likely cause tropical cyclones to have substantially higher rainfall rates than present-day ones, with a model-projected increase of about 10-15% for rainfall rates averaged within about 100 km of the storm center.

The key points above, for me, are that there is negligible evidence that human-caused climate change can directly be linked to the intensification of hurricanes in the last month. Though anthropocentric forces will likely cause changes in hurricane pattern in the next century, if it hasn’t already, there are no direct ties to Hurricane Harvey or Irma. My favorite quote from my climate scientist hero, Judith Curry, is, “hurricanes are too complex to be explained by the simple thermodynamic reasoning that I heard from climate scientists following Hurricane Harvey.” She has written extensively on the subject, including a piece 5 years after Katrina, about hurricanes & global warming. She did an “assessment of the assessments” predominantly used/distributed as evidence: the IPCC, the WMO, and the U.S. Climate Change Science Program; the differences, she claims, in confidence levels reflect different groups of experts and their degree of agreement on the amount of “uncertainty unknowns” in the climate models. What I find interesting about her analysis is the link between sea surface temp (SST) and hurricane intensity:

In August 2005, Kerry Emanuel published a paper in Nature associating the increase in sea surface temperature (SST) since 1950 with an increase in maximum hurricane potential intensity and the destructive capacity of hurricanes, focusing on hurricanes in the North Atlantic and North Pacific. Webster et al. in an article published in Science (published 5 yrs ago this week) showed that while the total number of hurricanes has not increased globally since 1970, the proportion of category 4 and 5 hurricanes had doubled, implying that the distribution of hurricane intensity has shifted towards more intense hurricanes.

So it’s evident that some of the factors that contribute to the recent hurricanes include: air temperature (air can hold about 7% more water vapor for every 1°C increase in temperature), wind patterns, sea surface temperatures, and natural climatic oscillations (like the AMO or the NAO, which can account for the relative low frequency of hurricanes in the 70/80s). Some, such as Kerry Emanuel, purport that sulfate aerosol pollution was a strong cause. Still others, like Cliff Mass, believes there is no evidence that global warming was influencing Texas coastal precipitation in the long term and little evidence that warmer than normal temperatures had any real impact on the precipitation intensity from this storm.

There is a lot of up and down behavior in the Atlantic in relation to hurricane or tropical activity. Climate change heats up the oceans, air pollution tends to cool it down, and large scale ocean currents and multidecadal oscillations cause unpredictability in climate models (we’re still learning their effects). There has been a substantial increase in the intensity (Category 4 and 5) of hurricanes, and what we’ve seen is the obvious misunderstanding of the rarity events. Hurricane Harvey can’t be a once a century storm, when 2 weeks later another of similar magnitude occurs.

This hasn’t been “normal” behavior in the U.S. for about 12 years, when Hurricane Wilma Rita, and Katrina devastated the Southeast U.S. But on a larger time scale, increased hurricane activity since 1995 has been recorded, with increasing intensities, but there are a decent amount of unknowns in our predictive capabilities and current consensus on climatic oscillations and connections of SST and hurricane frequency.

Sources: