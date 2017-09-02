Are we headed for another Cold War? The slant says so.

(The Knife Media) This coverage is slanted. That might be hard to see at first, until you consider that it supports only one perspective: U.S.-Russian relations are deteriorating fast and tensions are escalating. AP and AFP even remind us that the two countries are nuclear-armed — just in case we forgot that they are capable of nuking each other if things really get out of hand.

There are two main distortions at play here: slant (the use of selective information) and opinion stated as fact (which colors the information that’s provided). We’ve quantified the slant in our ratings, which ranged from 63 percent slanted (AFP) to 82 percent slanted (Politico).

Take a look at these examples that push this one perspective (with opinion in bold):

“The United States on Thursday ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco… a move Moscow greeted with ‘regret,’ as relations between the nuclear-armed powers took another dive.” (AFP, lead sentence)

“…the United States forced Russia on Thursday to shutter its consulate in San Francisco… as relations between the two former Cold War foes continued to unravel.” (AP, lead sentence)

“The forced closures were the latest in an intensifying exchange of diplomatic broadsides…” (AP)

“the State Department’s response seemed calculated to avoid deepening the rift with Russia” (The New York Times)

“…the feud has only worsened this year…” (AP)

“The Cold War-style response had been expected since earlier this month…” (The New York Times)

Of course, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia and the latter has retaliated. It’s useful to detail these actions in a data-based way, as we’ve done in our Raw Data section. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re headed for a new Cold War or that bilateral relations could completely deteriorate, which is what the opinions above might suggest.

Consider that only one of the outlets we analyzed, AP, mentions an area where the two countries have cooperated recently — a U.S.-Russian-Jordanian ceasefire agreement in southwest Syria. Still, it’s framed as a “narrow [sign] of cooperation between the two countries that has transcended the worsening ties,” which could diminish its significance.

What’s more, none of the other outlets mention this, or any other areas of collaboration between the two countries — such as the International Space Station, the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism, nuclear energy research, biomedical research, business and trade. Putin and Trump also met at the G-20 in July, with the latter saying they had “good talks.” These examples may or may not offset the diplomatic actions, but they could alter the narrative that relations continue to “unravel.”

Certainly, Russia and the U.S. don’t have a perfect relationship. There are the sanctions, disagreements over Syria and Ukraine and the allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election, to name a few areas of contention. And relations may indeed be worsening. But the lack of data and perspectives outside the main narrative may misrepresent the nuances and complexity of their relations. It may also sensationalize the issue and inspire fear — instead of critical thought — about what may lie ahead.

Written by Julia Berry López

Edited by Jens Erik Gould