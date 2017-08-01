"Are We Ready For Another Reformation ? " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Five hundred years ago, this coming October, the Protestant Reformation formally began. On October 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed his infamous 95 theses on the door of the Wittenberg Castle Church in Germany. Luther was trained as a Catholic monk and, over time, he became disenchanted with what he perceived as a belief system that was mired in a lot of hierarchy which also exhibited corrupt practices. Her railed against “the sale of indulgences,” pieces of paper which were sold guaranteeing the purchaser to be able to “get out of purgatory “and enter paradise. Luther was also committed to the idea of “sola scriptura “, only scripture was the basis of authority that was the basis of belief and salvation for Christians. He did not subscribe to having go through any intermediaries, i.e., priests or a Pontiff to receive sanctification. Luther proclaimed “by grace alone are we saved. “

After five millennia, the Church is now more diverse in its denominational expression. We have Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Methodists, a wide and diverse spectrum of Baptists, Presbyterians, United Church of Christ, Disciples Of Christ (Christian Church) and Unitarian-Universalists. I include Unitarian-Universalists because although the denomination would not refer to itself as committed to any faith, there are still a fair number of people in UU congregations who identify with the Christian tradition and yet see their application of liberal religion as being universal for all beliefs and non-belief.

Currently, church attendance is holding its own, if not increasing with Catholicism, Southern Baptist Churches, mega-churches that are non-denominational, Islamic mosques and with Unitarian-Universalist Congregations.

However, church attendance is decreasing in mainline Protestant congregations. Years ago, I would preach at a given church and there would be 80 people who would attend. I still sometimes see that many people in a church. But increasingly these days, when I lead worship and preach at a church, I am lucky to get thirty people to attend, more like 15 will show up.

So, what’s happened ? Are we becoming less religious as a country? As people we are dealing with more stress and more multi-tasking in our daily affairs. Has Saturday and Sunday now been proclaimed as the holy days of Sabbath and of sleeping in ? People may decide that they can commune with the divine at the beach, on a walk in the woods or tubing down a river. What would make gathering with other people in a sanctuary or a sacred space significant regarding worshipping God, however known?

Religious traditions have stressed the importance of being a part of a community. Judaism taught the importance of believers being people of the book and tied to the land. Christianity endorsed the words of Jesus “ For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.” (Matthew 18: 20 ). Islam has stressed the importance of the Ummah , “the religious community,” of providing charity and paying the “ zakat “ offering to assist the poor and the orphaned.

What has caused the decline of mainline Protestantism? I must confess that I get worried when I see churches that have two or three ministers and are only averaging an attendance of 60 people. This is not a recipe for sustainability but rather really invites potential budget meltdown. Recently, I have noticed a conference within my own denomination, The United Church Of Christ, do away with a stationary conference office and instead utilize a mobile office regarding church administration.

The Church, at its best, has always thrived when there has been a proclaimed mission. Jesus proclaimed the Great Commission to his followers:

19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” (Matthew 28:16-20)

Church communities have been sustained when they have met the needs of their communities: i.e. feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit those who have been in prison, provide advocacy to fight poverty, promote education and facilitate health care.

So where might the mission work proceed now ? Recently there was a report indicating that approximately one-third of community college students in the United States are food insecure National Survey Shows High Rates Of Hungry And Homeless ... - NPRwww.npr.org/.../national-survey-shows-high-rates-of-hungry-and-homeless-community-...Mar 15, 2017 - ... show that one third of community college students go hungry and 14 ... "Not only did we find challenges of food insecurity and housing….”

What would happen if churches started to provide community dinners for hungry community college students?

What would happen if churches started to provide space for children’s programs for student parents who attend night classes and who are in need of a place where their children can be safe and supervised?

Are we ready for a new Reformation ?

Can the reformed Protestant faith again speak to the realities and concerns of our time ?

I certainly believe that it can and must speak to people now.

May our church leadership realize this challenge and act upon it.