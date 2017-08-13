Americans don’t remember war on our soil. But we have been traveling down the highway of war in one long road trip, America's children in the back seat asking, “Are we there yet?” Are we armed and ready for war?

Gun violence and police brutality are daily front porch events for many, though no one calls it that.

Earlier this year, a friend's brother was hit by a stray bullet through his windshield on his way home from work. He survived while lawmakers and politicians still discuss the war on crime, the war on drugs, the war on poverty--their war on humanity.

Some parents keep their kids’ bedrooms in the back of the apartment, so if and when there is a break in or a stray bullet, they’ll have a better chance of being spared.

Thinking like this IS preparing for war. And war is always about survival.