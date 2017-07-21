Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Rumors She And Will Smith Are Swingers

For about as long as they’ve been a power couple, rumors have swirled that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are in an open marriage or are into swinging.

Rumor or reality? The former, according to Pinkett Smith.

On Thursday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, the 45-year-old actress was put on the hot spot when a caller asked her to share the craziest rumor she’s ever heard about her family.

“Jeez, the craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers,” Pinkett Smith said to Cohen and “Girls Trip” co-star Queen Latifah, who both looked shocked that the actress brought it up.

“It’s constant,” Pinkett Smith said. “And I’m like, yo, I wish. I wish.”

The pair have been together for 23 years ― which as Cohen pointed out, is an eternity in Hollywood years. (They also have two kids, Jaden and Willow.)

The always-bold Cohen asked the obvious followup question: How do they keep things hot after all those years?

“How do I keep it hot? I don’t know! I’m baffled, really,” Pinkett Smith admitted. “I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels.”

“We love to laugh together, we love to learn together and we just love each other,” she added. “We just have a good time together and yeah, I guess that’s the secret: We just really like each other.”

It probably doesn’t hurt that they seem to be pretty into each other still. This is what two decades of marriage looks like by the Smiths’ standards.

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images The pair in March 2015.