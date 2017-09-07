Are You a Building Company Owner? How To Promote Safety in your Construction Sites

According to statistics, construction is the second largest reason for workplace accidents, followed closely by agriculture and manufacturing.The accidents majorly happen to construction site workers, but there is also a notable portion of members of public sustaining construction-related injuries.

Whether your building company deals in mega commercial projects or constructs houses for individual homeowners, security for your workers and people in the surrounding environs should be your number one concern.

With construction sites having some of the most hazardous working conditions, it's good to note most hazards that most people might overlook. Most injuries come from;

Tools and equipment

Dust

Height

Excavations and holes

The primary injury-causing culprits are electrocution, falls, being hit by objects or getting injured by machines.

Leading reasons why injuries and fatalities could occur in a construction zone are;

Inadequate training of workers

Lack of safety inspection of construction sites

Lack of supervision and monitoring of workers

Here's what you can do to prevent injuries in your construction area;

Ensure that there's fall protection in place

Fall protection is essential for areas like ramps, excavations area, other holes within the area, edges of high buildings, and roofs.

Examples of fall protections are;

Personal arrest systems

Safety nets

Warning line systems

Positioning device systems

Guard rail systems

Thorough training of workers

Knowledge is power. Training is essential to help avoid accidents in construction sites. Construction workers need to know all the do's and don'ts of constructions sites. It's also paramount that they know how to operate vehicles and machinery such as conveyor belts, aerial lifts, cranes, skid-steers, etc.

Supervision

Every work environment must have a supervisor, and a construction zone is no different. A supervisor serves as a point of authority, and overseas that workers are carrying out the proper procedures and are safely operating machinery.

It's not uncommon for construction workers to report to work while under the influence of alcohol or unwell, both of which can endanger their safety and those around them. A supervisor can spot such scenarios and either fire or ask the workers to report to work when in a better state to work.

Seal off construction areas

No matter how small your project might be, do not neglect to tell the public to avoid the area until construction is complete. You can also surround buildings in busy areas with meshing to prevent dust and other object falling on people walking by.

Have conspicuous warning signs in different areas surrounding the site, to warn the public to keep off the area. Ensure that the signage is safely secured enough to with stand severe weather such as heavy rainfall or strong gales of wind.

pexels

You can also have a guard or other personnel to ensure that no one apart from construction workers gets close to the site.

Safety inspection

Before construction commences, ensure that you thoroughly assess the area to ensure that there are adequate safety measures in place such as fire extinguishers first aid kits, all sizes of ladders to make sure that workers can safely reach areas they need to work on and that all equipment is in perfect working order.