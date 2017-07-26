ARE YOU A FORCE OF NATURE?

Are you a natural phenomenon? A force of nature, a wondrous unstoppable power, full of energy, unwavering and unforgettable? Are you a person to be reckoned with? If not...why not?

Why not...you?

Such a simple question…really. “Why not me?” Yet, how many of us dare to (honestly) pose it? Oh, how the sincerity of that echoed query is so often hushed by much inner doubt and trepidation. In the chambers of our minds, reverberating louder still, howls our fears and disbelief. And so the seeds of our own innate natural force of truth never takes root and uncertainty governs our day...and we are therefore double minded, caught between our truth and fear; unstable in all we do.

Yet, not so for the true forces of nature, because they exists with formidable action. The floweret exhorts her will through concrete, muck or mire. She knows her purpose. She will be what she’s meant to be and no perceived force, on earth (but her own), will hinder her truth. How about you?

Further, the beasts and insects of the world don’t wallow in the fear of adversity; they adapt, persist and push onward. That question “Why Not Me?” never asked…only fiercely lived. Easy for the lion or the ant to exist on instinctual innate purpose alone...but why not us? Are we not just as beautifully and wonderfully made?

Even more, the forces of Mother Nature are unwavering. There’s little that can be done to stop the unrelenting power of an earthquake, tsunami, tornado or hurricane, we are all subject to the wake of her will. All must adapt to the wind, the rain, the snow, the sun, the cold, the heat, the thunder and lightning. We can forecast her next move but these are fruitless predictions for we (inherently) know that she accomplishes whatever she endeavors, whenever she fancies. Why Not Me? Why Not You?

“Sometimes the greatest thing we can ask ourselves is “Why not me?” Anyone who has ever accomplished anything worthwhile has either verbalized or internalized this question. The beauty of the answer is that it completely depends on us. We are all innately capable of doing incredible and wonderful things. Having confidence in who we are starts with asking “Why not me?” So my friends…Why not you? “― Jason Versey, A Walk with Prudence

The aforementioned forces of nature that I speak of, in all their infinite, prolific power, lack something you and I wonderfully possess...and that is consciousness.

The most mysterious phenomenon in all of the universe...is the power of cognizance, perception, and mindfulness. This capability, alone, is a mega-force to be reckoned with. It has the unlimited authority to shape the very essence of our lives. It’s through consciousness that we become the very architects of our dreams which in turn become our realities. We are, therefore, forces of nature within our own right. At birth we were gifted with everything we needed to mold our own circumstances and thereby influence the very directions of our lives. Within ourselves, within our consciousness is where we find everything necessary (our purpose, our strength, our will, our determination, our physical, spiritual and intellectual capabilities) all formed by consciousness which enables us to change our current situations and conditions.

Our minds are mightier than our past mistakes and misfortunes, in fact we can use them to guide us and serve us. We can learn, adapt, persist and push beyond them and rise from those troubled ashes...stronger. Through conscious living we can break free of the repercussions of whatever poor past decisions or situations we have experienced by making the necessary correctable adjustments…right now, in this very moment. It’s all within you…it’s all within me an quite akin to that power of an unseen energy of electricity…it’s our consciousness (our ability to ruminate) that ebbs and flows through us that gives us dominion over every state of our affairs. We, simply, must be awakened to this conscious reality and sleep no longer with the bedfellows of regret, doubt and fear. A natural phenomenon? A force of nature? Damn right, you are!

"Why not You?" that resolve is simply up to you. No one else can answer that question for you. However, I can tell you with the utmost certainty that there is nothing in your way. Because, in my eyes, you ARE a natural phenomenon, a force of nature, a wondrous unstoppable power, full of energy, unwavering and unforgettable. In short, you are a person to be reckoned with...you just need to believe it too.

"Wake thou old self to better things; to yonder heights uplift thy wings. Take up the psalm of life anew; sing of the good, sing of the true. Sing of full victory over wrong; make thou a richer, sweeter song. Out of thy doubting, care and pain; weave thou a joyous glad refrain. Out of thy thorns a crown, weave thou a rare rejoicing. Sing thou now." ~ James Allen