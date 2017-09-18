Are You an Apathetic Parent? Here’s What Is at Stake…

When we lose a loved one, it is a terrible thing. But when it is a child, we cannot ever measure that pain unless we have lived it. Unfortunately, in my line of work as a speaker and kindness expert, I have met many parents that have outlived their children due to the painful epidemic of suicide.

Most of us believe it cannot happen to us or to our own family… We believe it is not our kid that is so messed up. It has to be someone else’s kid… right?

What happens when it does become your child?

What happens when it suddenly does affect you?

Can you shake off your apathy enough to ask your children questions on this tough subject that most of us cannot really understand?

As parents and educators, our silence has become complicity. We have let the younger generation suffer behind closed doors. Today’s students have their humiliations and ups and downs spread out across countless social media platforms for the whole world to ridicule… That is the part we don’t see, we don’t experience. It is hard for parents who are over 35 years old, as we did not grow up with the technology and online world our children need to navigate. But please get educated, from grandparents all the way down, everyone that has anything to do with children, it is time to get with it for their sake, to save someone’s life!