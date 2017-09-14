Are You Committed or Interested?

Here's the thing if you don't make the commitment in anything in life you're not going to succeed. That means failed relationships, failed businesses, failed health and failed dreams. I've been there. I've made the half ass commitment and seen dreams disappear and relationships fail. It wasn't until recently that the half ass commitment mentality hit me. Since this is a page all about relationships I'll relate it to that but we can half ass anything in life.

You can't have a successful relationship without committing to the process. You can't half ass the relationship and expect great results. You have to put your whole ass in. It's the same with trying to find a relationship. I have people come to me wanting to use my services but they can't even commit to a consultation call! They don't make the commitment to make the call time work with their schedule, they don't show up for the call, the don't show up to do the work. But they still complain about their dating life. They wonder why they aren't finding high quality commitment minded dates. They wonder what they're doing wrong. They wonder why they keep falling into the same dating patterns with no success. It's because of the half ass mentality. They are not showing up to do the work. I can immediately see why it's not working for them. They're not committed they're just interested.

You have to become committed to the process in whatever you want in life. If you don't you'll see failure more than success. You have to become committed to becoming the best version of yourself, identifying what isn't working, making the change, being committed to the change and continue to move forward. Commitment is not easy. It comes with icky "holy moly that limiting behavior is still in me" constant growth ah ha moments.

How are you going to show up in your dating life? Are you committed to finding someone and creating an amazing life giving relationship? Or are you just interested in the thought of dating, possibly finding someone?

Do some deep soul searching when answering that question. I had to recently. I had the ah ha holy moly that limiting belief is still in me. I immediately recognized that it was holding me back. I was not committed to a process in a particular situation in my life. And I hadn't been for years because of past heartbreak. When I recognized it, it was the most freeing feeling and it felt damn good to get it out there and begin the process of growth.

If you're committed to the process of finding high quality dates and finding the one it's time to get to work. Men don't magically fall from the trees. Show up, become the best version of yourself and see the shift start to take place.

XOXO,