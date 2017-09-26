Are You Empowered By Integrity or Imprisoned By Excuses?

With my three daughters all in the workforce as well as different cities, we cherish our time together. No longer are there school vacations and summers off. Instead, we need to be proactive about scheduling and safe-guarding our family visits and vacations. Beyond the major holidays, Labor Day weekend, which coincides with my birthday, is one of our mandatory get-together getaways. It is like a last hurrah to mark the end of the summer and the infusion we need to maintain us until Thanksgiving. This year, we went to Napa.

Now generally I use a cross-country flight as an opportunity to have five or so hours of uninterrupted work time. But this year, something very strange occurred. I had nothing pressing on my to-do list that needed to get done. I could just relax and binge watch movies!

You may be wondering, "Why didn't she have any pressing work to do? How does a self-proclaimed 'workaholic' have no work?" The obvious answers might be that things were slow at work or I decided to disconnect for the summer and not start back to work until after Labor Day, but neither of those are true. The fact is I cannot remember another summer when I worked harder and got more accomplished.

Last January when we were teaching a program named Radical Reinvention, Julie Stroud, my partner in running The Ford Institute, and I made a decision to use the structure of the program, which includes identifying an inspiring vision as well as a short-term goal that will lead you to your desire, as the foundation to reinvent our business. In addition to our already full day-to-day responsibilities and endeavors, we formulated a list of projects we wanted to accomplish. Each of the projects was major and required a lot of time, energy, and creativity. To be honest, when Julie and I were making the list, despite our outward commitment to getting it done and having a Radical Reinvention in our business, there was part of me that was also thinking, "There's no way I can do all that. Who can I delegate to?" The truth is, as I was nodding "Yes!" I was thinking "No way!" Part of me was already feverishly searching for some "justifiable" excuses as to why we would not get everything done as well as seemingly sound rationalizations for giving ourselves permission to not fully keep our word.

Now of course, most of my internal negotiation was basically mental masturbation - some shadows, fears, or laziness trying to talk me out of what I knew had to be done. I knew once we formulated our plan and divided up the to-do list, I would not let Julie or myself down. But I was fascinated by this part of me still trying to find some wiggle room or a way out. Even though I was well aware that when we empower our excuses, we diminish our greatness, sitting on the couch that day, I was not 100% sure how our Radical Reinvention would play out. And how could I be? Although I consider myself to be "my word is my bond" girl, there have been countless times in my past that I committed to doing something and then found a way to worm my way out of my commitment. How many times have I set a deadline and then given myself an extension, said I would start the diet on Monday only to find myself indulging in carbs by mid-week, or promised myself I would not see "him" again and then a week or month later be back in his arms trying to convince myself that this time it might be different?

We all have broken promises to ourselves. Our broken promises lead to a sense of mistrust. In my book The Integrity Advantage, I write,

"Even though we can sometimes undo something that has been done, or fix it in the outer world, the imprint it leaves on our psyche cannot be undone. It's like a nail and a piece of wood. If you hammer a nail into wood, you can pull the nail out, but the hole in the wood cannot be gotten rid of. It remains forever. We all have holes in our soul that represent the many ways we have betrayed, lied to, or disparaged ourselves - all the ways we have stepped over our truth."

My journey into The Integrity Advantage started as a result of me stepping over my truth and the downward spiral effect it had, negatively impacting my sense of self-trust and my feelings of integrity and self-worth, which ultimately led to some form of self-sabotage and not making choices and keeping commitments that were in my highest. This spiral can continue into a dark abyss.

"Yet, the moment you declare, 'Enough is enough!' and focus on who you want to be in that moment, the downward spiral becomes a shooting star. Just like being out of integrity breeds more of the same, so does being in integrity, since integrity is exponential! It builds on itself. Your I AM (Integrity Alignment Monitor) guides you to make high-level choices, which fuel your feelings of worthiness, your desire to make high-level choices, and your enthusiasm to rise up in your commitment to living in integrity."

So sitting on that couch that day, I declared "Enough is enough!" to my internal voice of doubt and made the choice to be empowered by my integrity rather than imprisoned by my excuses and rationalizations. Next I formulated my Integrity Protection Plan to keep me on task, on time, and in trust.

First, I "Defined My Top Two." When we don't prioritize and define our top two, our tendency to "do it all" tends to sabotage that which is most important. Often, our attempts to multitask dilute our ability to show up powerfully for any one thing. To make our vision into a reality, we must declare our priorities! What was the most important task I needed to accomplish each week? I made my list and used my priorities as my guide. "When you use your priorities as your true north and commit to making choices that are in alignment with them, your decisions become clear, and choices become simple."

Next, I created "Structures for Success." I know from working with thousands of people that many resist the concept of structure. They fear it will impede their freedom, spontaneity, and ability to control their life and/or it will make them boring. But the opposite is true.

"Creating structures that help you manage your life and time, that consider your need to nurture your well-being and your playtime, downtime, free time, and time for friends, family, and fun, gives you more freedom. Structures are an act of self-care and a demonstration of self-love! They are not all about doing and achieving, although they will support you in doing and achieving more since they feed your internal flame. They are about supporting your beingness and highest vibration."

A definite structure queen, I pulled out my calendar and scheduled out what I would do and when. Yet instead of being propelled by perfection and my tendency to do-it-all, all at once, I was guided by grace. Having come to understand that in some cases "it is better to know yourself, not test yourself," I created a plan that was realistic and took into account my other personal and professional commitments, needs, and wants. I set myself up for success instead of being overzealous and unrealistic in creating a plan that even on paper I would want to avoid.

From March until September, I worked diligently tackling one project at a time. Reveling in each accomplishment and taking the time to connect with Julie to pause and claim the moment when either of us completed a task was key since a pat on the back from yourself or someone else is often the little push we need to take the next step forward. We encouraged and supported each other every step of the way. Another key factor of my Integrity Protection Plan, is about "Border Control," and surrounding yourself with like-minded people who hold you in your highest and are committed to living in integrity.

"Integrity-minded people cheer each other on. They love you enough to risk speaking their truth if it will support you in living in your magnificence. They remind and inspire each other to continue to strive for their goals and to be as great as they can be. They are dedicated to each other's visions and will fight for you to achieve your goals even on the days you feel tired, hopeless, or want out. They are there to lend an ear, give advice when asked, and be compassionately ruthless when someone or something is off track. They are your champions and recognize that you being in your integrity is not only in your highest good, but will benefit the world as well because they know that you (and they) are here for something much bigger than yourself."

Working closely alongside Julie these past five years has been a gift. Sure, we have had our issues but living with integrity as our guide, we have learned to take responsibility for ourselves. There is no projection, finger-pointing blame, or drama (and if there is, we work it out).

So when I walked on that plane for my Labor Day Weekend getaway, Julie was the first to whole-heartedly wish me well and tell me to have a great time…which I did! I had crossed the last project off of my to-do list a few days before and I was free to fly. There were no incompletions or integrity issues weighing me down. And that's what living in integrity is all about - going from trepidation and limitation to relaxation and celebration, which is exactly what I did in Napa!

Transformational Action Steps

Start Formulating Your Integrity Protection Plan

(1) Pick a time span. Do you want to formulate your Integrity Protection Plan for a month, a week, or even a day?

(2) Define "What Are My Top Two?" Remember, our tendency to over-commit often leads to showing up powerfully for any one thing. Identify your top one of two priorities for the time span you identified and use those as your true north. Let your actions and choices be guided by your top one or two priorities. If your actions or choices will not lead you toward the fulfillment of your priorities, then perhaps you should think again.

(3) Create Your Structures For Success. What is the plan you need to put in place to move forward powerfully? What are the boundaries and structures you need to fuel your internal flame so you can show up powerfully and fully when it comes to achieving your goal? Be guided by grace instead of imprisoned by perfection as you formulate a plan that is realistic and takes in your needs and wants as a human being, not just a human doing.

(4) Establish Border Control. Surround yourself with champions and cheerleaders. Stop to claim the moment and celebrate each accomplishment. There is no "big" or "small" when it comes to cheering yourself and being cheered on by others. A pat on the back is often the little push we all need to take another step forward!