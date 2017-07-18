Are You Finally Fed Up With Being Fed Up?

Week after week I hear stories from people who just can't seem to get out of their own way. They are still talking about the same twenty pounds, caught in the same cash crisis, trying to find their passion, and searching for their soulmate. Although often their explanation, spiritual conversation, or overall bravado seems to have changed or been upgraded, what they are experiencing in their external world has not! Underneath whatever they might be saying lies their story of limitation, excuses, disappointment, regret, and wishful thinking laced with resignation. Unfortunately they have lost trust in themselves and the benevolence of the Universe. They have forgotten what Glinda said to Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, "You had the power all along."

We all have the power inside us to create more passionately, to love more deeply, to experience our everyday life more joyfully, and to reach our full potential. We just need to get to that point of being fed up with being fed up. Most people say that pain is the great motivator for transformation, and that is true. Yet for me, the other great motivator that can catapult you from inertia to action and from stagnation to stupendousness is the intolerance of your own mediocrity! When you can no longer tolerate your own excuses, patterns of paralysis and procrastination, or days (or decades) of drama, change can happen. When you are finally willing to be straight with yourself and admit that you're settling for mediocre results, that you're cooperating with the part of you that tells you to play small, be safe, and sell out, you've taken the first step to creating a new future.

Turning the tide of mediocrity isn't a matter of stamping out fear and self-sabotage. It's a matter of reconnection. Rather than referring to the same old manual, referencing your limiting beliefs and behaviors for how to endlessly struggle to fix what isn't working, it is time to connect to your higher self who knows exactly how to make your life a magical wonderland. This is the part of you that hungers to live life with an unapologetic aliveness and wants to contribute your remarkable gifts to this world. It knows exactly how to satisfy your needs and give you "the more" that you are looking for. The only way for you to reconnect is to defy gravity - to defy the gravitational pull of your past and gather up the fuel you need to launch yourself into a new level of consciousness. It is time to declare your freedom from the limits of your past and to finally manifest and sustain the change you desire.

Transformational Action Steps

(1) Look around your life. What are the areas and situations that you keep talking about changing? Where are you playing small, stuck or achieving mediocre results?

(2) Note how many years you have been promising yourself that things would change. What are the costs of not taking those areas on and achieving what you desire?