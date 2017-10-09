Are You Greenwashing Your Diversity Programs?

By: Leilani Latimer

In 2007, issues around sustainability were heating up and Chief Sustainability Officers emerged in companies globally. Today, Chief Diversity Officers are popping up at more and more companies and it’s astonishing to see the similarities between these roles, because they face many of the same challenges. These leaders and their teams risk becoming isolated echo chambers, unless they can connect their goals to their company’s core business, and, in particular, can connect with middle management.

Diversity and Sustainability (or Corporate Responsibility) have a lot in common – and I would argue that a solid ESG program should already include diversity. These initiatives require both top-down sponsorship (CEO and the C-suite) and bottom-up buy-in – but it’s the “middle” that will really make the difference.

In her book “Own it,” Sallie Krawcheck writes that senior and middle managers are the ones who “make the thousands and thousands and thousands of micro-decisions that set the tone at a company, that make it a great (or awful) place at which to work.” The adoption or implementation of these necessary cultural shifts can only be successful if this group of leaders see a fit with their goals, and not one more “bolt-on” strategy to manage.

Today, thankfully, private enterprise has taken the lead in moving the ESG (environment, social, governance) agenda forward; leaders like Walmart and Unilever changed the way we think about the “triple bottom line,” and ESG is part and parcel of their financial reporting, risk assessment, reputation and innovation efforts – not to mention shareholder value and responsibility. BlackRock’s annual CEO letter includes an explicit call-out to ESG factors as a sign of management effectiveness and long-term value creation.

Like Sustainability leaders, Diversity and Inclusion officers know that the only way to make real change happen is to have these efforts become an integral part of their short-term and strategic long-term goals. Here are some tips to those leading diversity and inclusion, taken straight from a former Sustainability leader’s handbook.

Link it to the bottom line

Whether you look at diversity as an opportunity to better connect with your customer base (and I encourage you to study the demographics of your customers and then compare that to your decision-makers), or as risk mitigation, make sure your efforts and initiatives are linked to the bottom line. What’s in it for me? Senior and middle managers will have a better understanding of their personal impact when they see diversity initiatives aligned with their business goals. Getting measurements and regular benchmarking in place at the individual management level (like employee satisfaction scores) is critical to making inclusion part of good business performance.

Similarly, make sure you include measurements in your customer satisfaction survey, along with those around innovation and reputation, both of which are positively influenced and improved when you have a diverse leadership team and work force.

Take a systems-thinking approach

Nothing is worse than the latest “fad” that middle managers will simply shrug at. Your systems must be analyzed and organized so that you have a purposeful structure promoting diversity that consists of interrelated and interdependent components. These will continually influence one another – either directly or indirectly. Without a holistic systems approach, your initiatives run the risk of being external to your systems.

Your systems include your people and your processes. For instance, the way you recruit, evaluate performance, promote, reward and build teams is laden with systems. Look beyond the paper and evaluate your non-documented processes too. These include everything from team events to company swag.

Build it into your brand

During the height of the Sustainability wave, some brands simply greenwashed (slapped green on) their offerings and claimed that they were helping the environment. For other brands, sustainability was core to their business from their beginnings (see Newman’s Own, Patagonia), and they increased visibility of their efforts and loyalty to their brand. Companies who are now dedicating resources to Diversity and Inclusion programs must ensure that these efforts are authentic, and connected directly to their brand promise.

Customers in any industry value transparency and responsibility as they choose how and where to spend their money. Consumer-facing businesses are under even more pressure to be transparent about more than just their products, because customers want to engage with brands that inspire them and that they trust.

This is where diversity becomes a virtuous cycle; if you have more people representing different perspectives, you will have a broader view of the customer and the market landscape, and a greater opportunity to build a strong, authentic connection between your brand and your customer.​

Leilani Latimer is the VP Global Marketing, Partnerships & Commercial Operations for Zephyr Health. She is a marketing leader with proven experience taking nascent business ideas and products from concept to scale, with success in global go-to-market strategies, product marketing and planning, cross-functional team leadership, customer engagement, communications and employee engagement.