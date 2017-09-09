Are You Handing Out Links Like Candy? It Could Be Killing Your Blog

Shout out to Jan Verhoeff for giving me this idea after our chat on Facebook.

She runs a rocking blog here.

We had a discussion about linking. Which got me thinking (wink, wink).

Are you handing out links like candy? I mean you SHOULD be generous, right? This is what the Blogging From Paradise Guy says, right?

Of course, be generous. Help folks. Promote folks. Linking out to folks is a generous act. A kind act. A helpful act.

But who you link to and why you link to them can hurt your blog and brand.

My Story

I went through a stretch with both my old and new blog where I linked to anybody that breathed. I felt generous. Which was a good thing. But in the same regard, me handing out links like candy - even on Blogging From Paradise - diluted my brand. And my blog.

Here’s why: instead of linking to a blogger because I felt clear that the individual was a superstar blogger or budding superstar blogger, who had either impressed me from afar for a minute, or who had impressed me up close and personal by commenting on my blog and promoting my content for months, or years, I linked to bloggers out of a sense of guilt or fear or maybe, to be their savior.

If I guest posted for someone a few times I felt pressure to link to them, not because I wanted to, or felt the individual published top shelf content, or was a budding mover and shaker, or someone my readers NEEDED to get to know.

If you link out of fear, you dilute your brand because you are not offering value, but a handout. Seriously.

99% of the time, I do not link in to people who ask me to link in to them. If the blog were link worthy or if said blogger had paid their dues, putting in time and gaining my trust over years, the link would have happened naturally.

never asked me for links. Not once. But each is a rock star blogger in their own right, has paid their dues by persistently improving their craft, and naturally, seamlessly, I mention these dear friends without hesitation.

One hand washes the other without one hand demanding to be washed.

Treat Your Blog Like Forbes....Even if It Is Not Forbes

The folks on the list above are Forbes-worthy mentions. Some have already been featured on the site, and others are ready to be featured, any day now.

Months or years or even a freaking decade before your blog becomes world famous, you need to have the clarity, the focus, the vision and the calm confidence that you need to treat your blog like a Forbes or Entrepreneur, meaning, whomever appears on the blog is Forbes or Entrepreneur worthy.

I am humble - all I do is hit squares on a keyboard - but very, very clear on the special thing I have going on Blogging From Paradise. I look at my Seen At widget and see the blessing of being featured on world famous blogs. Yet with those features came even greater clarity and responsibility to link out to leaders in their niche who had proven either from afar or up close that they were established leaders in their niche.

Matthew and Zac gave me guest posting rights after I promoted them for a handful of times and commented on their blogs for a few times; how is *that* for being generous, and not only *not* asking for a darn thing, but actually turning around and giving me the keys to their blogs?

This is why Matthew and Zac are 2 of the top blogging tips bloggers on earth; generosity. Kindness. Free giving. Cutting the strings. This is also why I count each dude as a friend, because they keep spreading the love and helping folks from a space of integrity, clarity and generosity.

Ditto for David, Donna and Lisa. All immensely talented, generous leaders. Not only are they big dawgettes and big dawgs, Donna has promoted me endlessly and tirelessly, across all social channels, and David and Lisa gobble up my eBooks like Pac Man and Miss Pac Man.

The value they bring to the table lands them links or mentions on my blog, and then they show me Love through other channels? As Donna and I would say (Brooklyn and New Jersey).....Fugghedaboutit!

The Takeaway

Link out to rocking bloggers who have paid their dues. Link out to bloggers whom you have admired from up close or from afar. Link out to leaders.

Most importantly, never ever EVER link out from a place of fear, built, pressure or “I hooked you up; now where’s my link?” goading from other bloggers.

This is also good advice for folks who would love a link on Blogging From Paradise.

The line for links is long, and getting longer by the day.

Ya gotta be generous, ya gotta hone your craft, you have to commit to building a friendship with me over years, and then, over time, it will happen without you even asking.