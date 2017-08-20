Are you in the Season of Success?

If you are in the Season of Success then:
- You will not entertain Drama.
- You will help others succeed which will make you more successful.
- You will be Grateful daily for the Joys of the Day.
- Setbacks will not Affect you because you will be Prepared for it.
- Patience is the Power you will hold onto.
- You will not waste your time with Jealousy and comparing yourself with others.
- You will be Happy for other's success.
- You will have Tough Moments and Some Tough days but you will Always be Thoughtful towards yourself when this happens.
- You will continue to Push Forward Although the Universe is Pulling you in a Million Directions.
- You Understand that you are Love and This World Needs your Life and Your Laughter.
