Are you looking for a job? Don’t. Create it!

Take a good look at the nerd with the pale skin who never sees the sunlight.

The boy or girl who prefers to hide in the basement while coding or playing computer games.The oddballs who prefer to work at night, to sit alone and who has never fitted into the ordinary labour market.

Because this is their time.

I am looking forward to a future, where the ones who know how to do something »different« becomes the winners.

These people will be in stark contrast to those who follow the ordinary rhythm of the labour market today, who allow the trade unions to negotiate their terms, and who expect that the boss or the government will always have some work for them.

You'll get crushed. It is not looking good.

You have to break the rules and begin taking an interest in technology. I'm looking forward to the future and the labor market of the future. I only fear for him or her who continues to maintain that it is their right to be whoever they are. The ones that won't change or develop or take on a new job. The ones that don't want to return to school to learn new things. I'm really concerned for those people.

Soulaima Gourani

A society of freelancers

So, when is it that we can expect the labour market to be turned upside down, you might wonder.

In about 10 to 15 years. The labour market will be radically different. We need to understand that the vast majority of us will lose our jobs

In the future we won't get fired

We'll just lose our status as a full-time employee. We'll become a workforce of freelancers - referring to the US, where it is estimated that 50 percent of the US population will have become freelancers by the year 2020.

There will be new jobs. You just need to sit down and decide what you want to be. We need to prepare ourselves for the fact, that in the future, an education is no guarantee of a job. It is what you can do, that matters. Your real value and what you create.

Robots will always take big markets. Large clusters of jobs - like being a truck driver or a cashier. But there will always be a need for specialisation and niches. You may want to have someone go through the web for pictures of you or things you've uploaded over the years.

Eventually, more jobs will be taken over by robots. But there will still be some tasks that we quite simply prefer a human being to take care of. It can also be individual sparring - that is, a personal coach - just like there will be jobs in creating communities.

The frustration will hit

Human beings can't survive without contact or touching.If we're not busy working, we're going to make a life by being together. We'll see an increase in touching and motion. You can get a massage from a massage chair or get some advice from Siri (iPhone's voice control) but it won't be the same as a real human being.

Endless frustration over impossible work hours, massive attrition and stress will be a thing of the past. People will be able to realize themselves more than today, and we are going to see a better balance between private life and working life.

It will lead to a lot of frustration for those people who need work to be structured and planned for them by someone else. You're going to be more self-employed and independent than you are today. These are the reasons why I have a large job market today, and the reason why I am successful. It is because I preach that we must be ready to change for the unpredictable.

Shape your own job

We have to create our own jobs in the future, and the winners will be those who understand that they must continue to acquire new knowledge and that they have to shape their own jobs and even describe how it will look ten years into the future.

We have to be at the forefront at all times. You have to take ownership of your own career. Otherwise, in the future, you will become a loser who expects the society and an employer to keep you safe. But they won't. They can't.

Does it sound very insecure? You might ask how can workers - freelancers, if you will - secure the rights that they have in their permanent jobs today?

Well, you can't. You have to accept the following: I am responsible for my own future. I can't be certain about how much money I'll make or whether I will even have ajob. I won't necessarily be eligible for parental leave or three months' notice with full pay. These sorts of rights will disappear in the future, and it is no use clinging on to them.

We will see an even larger upper class and a smaller lower class. We are going to experience much bigger inequality in the society.

We can begin working on new legislation now so that we can ensure that work and robots will be taxed. Then maybe, we can keep the level of equality in our society in the future. But if we fail to legislate, we will see a much larger lower class that will be losers parked on social benefits.

The elite, who have understood the Internet and people's dependency on it, will earn a lot of money.

But we also need to have a real good look at the courses that we want our kids to learn at school. School children must learn how to code, and they need to focus much more on the STEM disciplines, such as math, physics and chemistry, as well as hacking.

I have a very bright outlook on a future belonging to the nerds.