Are You Loving Yourself the Way You Want to be LOVED?

Since I answered the siren call to my soul and came to live in Istanbul I have been quite obsessed with Love.

How could I not be? I get to live in city that entralls me. Each of my senses is fulfilled daily, hourly. The energy of this city fills my heart with joy. The sound of prayer, of laughter and music feed my soul. The kindness I receive is overwhelming at times after decades in London where I considered someone not letting a door close in my face a miracle.

I am so filled with wonder is it really I surprise I fall in love daily? With places, spaces, sounds, tastes, scents and people. I was afraid of love for a long time. In the past I had loved the people the universe went to great pains to steer me away from. I was stubborn, self loathing and ignored all signs. I fell in love with men who treated me the way I treated myself.

I love understanding that life is full of lessons and opportunities to grow and expand. I recently fell in love with a soulmate. Oh what a beautiful experience that was! The knowing that I had attracted this amazing person who I believed was my destiny.

A few weeks ago I was certain He was The One. Now I believe he was my Greatest Lesson, not my greatest love.

Someone once told me “People are always showing you who they are” and I have always lived with this in my heart. Promises made under the guise of love can so easily evaporate. Like one of those magical plants that bloom every ten years for a day. On that day they are real, pure, beautiful and present. The next, forgotten.

He showed me who he really was. More than once but when I love, I love with all of me and my loyalty once given is not easily returned to it’s loving, trusting owner.

I asked for help understanding what happened. Why was he pulled into my energy field with such force? Why did we connect on such a level so instantly if he wasn’t my destiny? Why did I choose to feel hurt, forgotten, neglected by his actions? More importantly why was I choosing to love someone so deeply who triggered these choices?

I decided the easiest thing was to choose to stop loving him and let the rest work itself out. Then, with my mind and heart open ready to gratefully receive the lesson it was given. The lesson He taught me is so simple and so beautiful I am beyond grateful for it.

It is safe for me to LOVE. It is safe for me to open my heart; to love without hesitation, reservation, expectation or fear of “what if”. It is safe for me now because I love me and I love my life. Happiness courses through my DNA along with joy, bliss and self love. My happiness does not depend on anyone and therefore no one person can destroy this.

I chose to remove Him from my heart, head, energy and thoughts. I closed those doors to Him because he clearly showed me he was not ready for all I was so willing to bestow upon him.

How do I feel having “lost” this great love? Amazing. He no longer matters. I MATTER. This is the lesson I was given. That now I am fully in the space of loving my self I can trust my energy to call in this epic love that my soul is ready for.

I was also reminded that like attracts like. That it is foolish to expect anyone to love me consistently, unconditionally, respectfully if I am not loving myself the same way. I discovered my self love was not unconditional.

I loved myself on the days I ate nothing but fruit and drank only water but was less kind and loving on the days I had coffee and cake for breakfast and gave into the temptation of a glass of wine in the evening.

I loved myself more when my hips were an inch smaller; when my tummy was flat, when I had a productive day. The days I couldn’t be bothered to make my bed, tidy my room and caught sight of myself in my (mismatched) underwear with a few extra inches I was still speaking harsh words of judgement to myself.

I undertook powerful healings and cleared old beliefs that were sabotaging my ability to love myself. I’m choosing to love ME all the time. I love my strength. I love that I am no longer afraid to love. I love that I am kind, loyal and funny. I LOVE that I choose flip-flops over heels because I love my feet. I love that I am magical, spiritual, courageous, and adventurous. I love that I am able to attract amazing people in to my life and that it is now filled with the kind of friends I could once only dream of. I love that they consider me to be a blessing in their lives. I love that I am always open to new challenges. I love that no matter how scary something is I will always do it if my intuition tell me it’s the right thing to do. I love that I do not give a **** if anyone likes me or not. I love that I am able to believe without doubt that the world is full of amazing beautiful men who are ready, willing and excited to love a woman who loves the way I can and that I believe the universe is now just lining them up and sending them my way.