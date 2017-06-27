Are You Making Use of Your Most Powerful Marketing Tool?

Suited for Success with Lee Heyward

What would you say if I told you that changing your clothes could change your results in business and in life? Hard to believe, I know, but unfortunately for those of us who care about things like the content of one’s character, the value of past experience and importance of skills, most people base a whole lot of their buying and hiring decisions on split second first impressions. Sure, those can be overcome with time, attention and diligence, but in most buying and hiring situations, we don’t have the luxury of time.

In this day and age of the personal brand, where your business might actually be all about being you, the way you present yourself is the most powerful marketing tool you have. And according to image and sales strategist Lee Heyward, most people are underutilizing it. Opportunities are everywhere so why not give yourself an edge by creating an image that strategically helps you reach the results you desire. This isn't about dressing for success, it's about determining the best strategy for you to grow your business simply by changing your clothes.

Lee points out that more than anyone else’s opinion of us, the way we feel about ourselves is the thing that most strongly affects our confidence level and how we show up in the world. If you put on an outfit that makes you feel like a million bucks, you are much more likely to show up to that meeting, conference or media appearance with a bounce in your stride, a smile on your face and your hand stretched out to meet new people.

So how do you know when you are on the right track toward building that closet and the image that will do all of this for you? Lee has a few tips to get you started right now, today!

Ask yourself one question “How do you want to feel in this moment?”- The moment could be when you step on a stage or walk into a meeting. Think of three words that describe the way you want to feel and write them down on a post-it note. Stick those sticky notes in your closet and when you get dressed, ask yourself if those descriptions match how you feel. Put a second sticky note in your wallet with those three words and use it as your roadmap whenever you go shopping.