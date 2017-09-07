Are You or Your Partner Traveling Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know About Zika

Since last year, a quarter of all infants born in the United States with complications related to Zika were born in New York City, making it more important than ever for New Yorkers to know how to prevent the virus.

Zika spreads primarily through mosquito bites and can cause microcephaly in infants. The number one thing you can do to protect yourself from Zika is to avoid traveling to Zika-affected countries. A list of countries with high rates of Zika can be found here. If you can’t avoid traveling to Zika-affected countries, try avoiding mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants, using repellent and limiting your time outside.

To make sure mosquitoes don’t enter your house, keep your windows and doors closed with the air conditioner on, or use mosquito screens in the windows and doors. Try reducing the amount of mosquitoes around the house: empty and clean any containers that might have stagnant water, and use water treatment tabs like Mosquito Dunks to treat stagnant water.

It’s important to know that Zika is also sexually transmitted, and that you can contract Zika from someone even if the person exposed has no symptoms. If you are pregnant and your partner has recently traveled or plans to travel to a Zika-affected country, use condoms or dental dams every time you have vaginal, anal, and oral sex. Alternatively, you can abstain from sex entirely throughout your pregnancy.

If you want to get pregnant and your partner has Zika or travels to a Zika-affected country, talk to your provider about the best time to try to get pregnant. If you don’t want to get pregnant right now, use protection like condoms or birth control every time you have sex.

Anyone can get Zika. The majority of people who contract Zika have no symptoms or light symptoms, which can include fever, inflammation, joint/muscle pain, red eyes, or stress headaches. The symptoms last anywhere from a number of days to a week, but the virus can stay in your body longer.

If you contract Zika while pregnant, it can cause a miscarriage or stillbirth. It can also cause microcephaly, which means that a baby is born – or develops in a period of 6 to 12 months after birth – a smaller than average head and brain.

Fortunately, there is no evidence that suggests that the Zika virus can affect future pregnancies once it has left your body. After you’ve had Zika once, you are protected from the virus in the future. However, if you have Zika and want to get pregnant, talk to your health care provider about how long you should wait before becoming pregnant to make sure your baby won’t be affected by Zika.

Although many people have heard of Zika, there are still many misconceptions about the virus. The providers at Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) can respond to your questions about Zika and help you and your loved ones stay protected.

Planned Parenthood of New York City provides a range of reproductive and sexual health services to thousands of people every year, regardless of age, gender, immigration status, or ability to pay. We offer services such as birth control, wellness exams, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, abortion care, and more.

At PPNYC, our doors are welcome to everyone – regardless of your ability to pay or your immigration status. Planned Parenthood of New York City accepts most insurance plans and for those without insurance, you can meet with one of our financial counselors to sign up for a plan that works for you. If you do not qualify for a health care plan, you can still receive services at an affordable cost.

This year, as part of PPNYC’s Zika prevention efforts, PPNYC will be distributing information and Zika prevention kits at all five of its health centers. PPNYC’s program the Promotores de Salud (Pds), will also distribute prevention kits and information to Spanish-speaking clients who make trips to regions that are at high-risk of Zika transmission, including Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.