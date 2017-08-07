Are You Protecting Yourself From The Blue Light Menace?

Do you like getting needles shot into your eyeballs?

Let me back up a minute. There’s an epidemic quietly brewing. The cause of the epidemic is blue light, which is emanating from all those digital devices you stare at all day. But it’s also coming from the sun and from that buzzing fluorescent light overhead. No matter where you go you are being exposed to harmful blue light and it’s causing all kinds of problems. So where do the needles in your eyeballs come in?

In the first 12 years of this century there was a 25% increase in serious cases of macular degeneration. The main treatment for macular degeneration involves regular shots in your eyeballs. So, if you don’t like needles in your eyeballs there are some things you’re going to need to know.

Prevention Is Key

Macular degeneration isn’t the only serious problem you can get from too much exposure to blue light. Blue light can also keep you up at night, give you headaches, and blur your vision. We all wear UV protective sunglasses to prevent UVA and UVB rays from damaging our eyesight, but few people give credence to this most abundant and highly active light wave on the visible spectrum. To protect your eyes from blue light exposure, you can:

Wear special blue light blocking glasses or get a special blue light blocking coating on your prescription glasses

Limit screen time whenever possible

Avoid screens within 2 hours of bedtime

Use blue light blocking filters on computer screens, phones, and tablets

Match the light level on your screen to the light level in your home or office to reduce eye strain

Every 20 minutes look away from your screen at a distance of 20 feet for 20 seconds - the 20-20-20 rule

Don’t forget to blink!

More People Are Using More Screens

In addition to the fact that the average American adult now stares at a screen nearly 11 hours a day, more people have more screens than ever before in human history. In the 1950s most households had one television if at all, and today there are televisions, computers, tablets, and phones for every person in every room. Even babies can’t look away. The majority of parents report that their children are far exceeding their daily 2 hours of recommended screen time.

Too Much Screen Time Causes Other Problems, Too

Is your neck stiff? Are your eyes dry and itchy? Are you having more headaches than usual? Is your vision getting blurry? You may be spending too much time staring at screens. Unfortunately most people have to stare at screens for work, but you have a choice in your off hours to take better care of your vision.

Stopping The Blue Light Menace