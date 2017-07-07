Are You Ready For A Food Revolution? Dinner Hero Saves The Day!

A few years ago I started my #GetFitWithErica movement to encourage plus size women like myself to love their bodies, move their bodies and make healthier choices for their bodies. Unlike other so-called health movements, my focus is not weight loss, but instead health gains. Ultimately I want all women, regardless of their size to feel comfortable in their own skin, and above all else have a healthy mindset about body image. One issue that remains constant when women try to get healthy is figuring out a way to eat nutritious food without sacrificing taste. I have searched high and low for meal prep options that would keep me on track and also taste amazing, but I realized it was not going to happen without a revolution---a Food Revolution.

My prayers were answered last Wednesday when I was invited to a private dinner hosted by Revolution Foods, featuring their new Dinner Hero line of products. The event was held at DL Loft, a gorgeous event space owned by Deb Lily. The decor was beautiful, the vibes were right but the surprise of the night was the specialty dishes created by Chef Katie Simmons. What more could a girl on a health quest ask for? I was pleasantly surprised because when it comes to Revolution Foods, there is more than meets the eye.

Revolution Foods was founded 10 years ago by two moms who wanted to change the way that kids eat in America. They are the leading provider of healthy family meals across the nation, serving over 2 million school meals a week over 2 million freshly-prepared meal a week in 1000+ schools nationwide. Now, they are bringing their recipe for success to stores too, with convenient, healthy solutions for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their Breakfast Hero and Dinner Hero products are a healthy choice for busy single people like me, but still packed with fun and flavor for the whole family!

Now, back to the dinner party.

The star of the night was Dinner Hero, which is a speed-scratch cooking kit - a healthy dinner for four in 30 minutes! No artificial flavors, just add protein. Three steps and you’re a hero. First, cook the grain blend. Second, sauté your protein. Once thoroughly cooked, add a punch of flavor with the Hero sauce packet and spices, Third, spoon into four bowls and serve with a side of your favorite veggies. It comes in four adult AND kid approved flavors: Sesame Garlic, Coconut Curry, Smoky Tomato and Fiesta Taco.

Erica Watson Dinner Hero Flavors

Chef Katie’s menu started off with Sesame Garlic Lettuce Cups as a appetizer, followed by Smoky Tomato Cous Cous, Steak & Asparagus, Fiesta Taco Braised Chicken, Sesame Garlic Pork & Rice with an Asian Snow Pea Salad and Coconut Curry Butternut Squash. For dessert we Coconut Curry Rice Pudding with Pistachio Coconut Brittle. Yummy!

I am so excited to try Dinner Hero at home for myself, even though I do not know if I can top Chef Katie’s recipes. Check out the photos below, and if you are ready for Revolution Foods to change your life, make sure you also try Dinner Hero! You won’t regret it! In Chicago, you can find it Jewel Osco.

Erica Watson Chef Katie Simmons wows teh crowd

Erica Watson The Table Setting is Beautiful

Erica Watson Chef Katie threw DOWN!