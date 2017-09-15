Are You Ready For A Relationship?

This article was originally published on MG International on September 8, 2017.

Getting back into the dating scene after being off the market for a while, can be intimidating!

If you’re recently divorced you may not feel ready to open yourself to someone new. After a divorce its normal to feel a range of emotions, it's a grieving process. I don’t believe that anyone gets married with the intention of getting divorced. So when it happens, the shock can hit you like a ton of bricks and leaving you feeling paralyzed! There will be a range of phases you must go thru before stepping out into the dating scene.

Don’t be scared... Things may have changed since you last dated, but it should stop you from dipping your toe in!

Here are some tips to get you started:

Begin by reconnecting with yourself. It’s important that you work through your feels and accept them. According to Terri L. Orbuch, PhD, author of Finding Love Again, it’s necessary to “ unpack the emotions and feelings connected to the past and adopt an emotionally neutral starting place.” To do so, Dr. Orbuch recommends readers to begin by looking at the relationship objectively, develop ways to release your emotions, talk with friends and family. Sharing your experience allows you to give meaning to the end of the relationship for you. Next, stop blaming yourself and start blaming the relationship itself, flip the negative feels to neutral. Lastly get rid of anything that stings or reminds you of your ex, it can make moving on and letting go difficult.

You may be puzzled by where to go or what to do, so think about what really interests you or something you’ve always wanted to do and just never did. Attend local community events or become active in a meetup groups to make some new acquaintances that share your interest. The truth behind dating is all it takes is leaving your home. There is a whole world out there and you never know where you might meet someone new! Be Confident! There is nothing more attractive to a man then a woman who loves herself and is confident, so make sure you take the time to neutralize emotions that shake your confidence. Pamper yourself, take the time to do your hair and makeup before leaving the house. Dress in clothes that make you feel great. To project confidence be sure to stand tall and keep your chin up!